Special meditation sessions are being held for visitors at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference at Auro University, Surat. Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk and other delegates participated, with around 200 guests attending the free sessions.

Special meditation sessions have been arranged for visitors under the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference at Auro University, Surat. According to a release from the Gujarat CMO, so far, around 200 guests have attended these meditation sessions.

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Ukrainian Delegates Participate

On the first day of the conference, delegates from the Ukrainian Embassy participated in the session and expressed their happiness.

On the first day of the session, Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, his wife Kateryna Bila, and Consulate General Anna Zaichenko from the Ukraine Embassy participated in the meditation session.

Free Sessions and Guided Meditation

Under this conference, free meditation sessions for visitors are being organised in different batches from 9 AM to 6 PM by the Sri Aurobindo Integral Life Centre. At this campus, visitors are guided through meditation in the Dhyanshala and the sound garden (Sensorium), a release stated.

A large number of guests are coming to participate in this special session. Foreign representatives, delegates, along with officers from the state police department and other officials of the state government have also benefited from the meditation session.

During VGRC, arrangements have been made for everyone to participate in meditation in different batches until the fifth of May, a release added. (ANI)