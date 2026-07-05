VHP's Alok Kumar urged Ayodhya Police to question Priyanka Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and others on their Ram Mandir embezzlement claims. He said they must prove their allegations or face legal action for making statements without a factual basis.

VHP Demands Examination of Political Leaders

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar has sought for Ayodhya Police to call various political leaders who made comments on the Ram Mandir alleged embezzlement case, calling for verifying the authenticity of claims made by Priyanka Gandhi (Congress), Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), and Ram Gopal Yadav (SP).

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The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday said its International President and senior advocate Alok Kumar has urged the Investigating Officer (IO) probing the alleged Ram Janmabhoomi donation embezzlement case to examine political leaders who had publicly made allegations regarding the issue.

According to Kumar, the leaders have made claims quoting specific figures, which could point to the leaders possibly being "acquainted with the facts of the case". In a post on X by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), the organisation said Alok Kumar had sought the examination of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav over their public statements relating to the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The Int'l president of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Sr advocate Shri Alok Kumar (@AlokKumarLIVE) Asks IO to Examine Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra & Others Over Their Public Allegations in the Ram Janmabhoomi Case... pic.twitter.com/pO3Bv3u6YZ — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) July 5, 2026

Legal Action Threatened for Baseless Allegations

The VHP International President has said that if proof cannot be furnished by the leaders regarding their statements, then the authorities might also take action as per law. "Conversely, if upon examination it is found that any person made such serious public allegations without possessing any factual basis or supporting material, that circumstance would also constitute a relevant aspect of the investigation," Alok Kumar wrote in the letter to the Investigating Officer.

SIT Investigation Continues

The development comes as the investigation into the alleged misappropriation of temple donations continues. On July 3, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited the Ram Temple premises to carry forward its probe.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier granted the SIT a 15-day extension on July 1 to widen the scope of its investigation and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case.

Trust Member Welcomes Probe

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj welcomed the administration's action and called for stringent punishment for those found guilty. Speaking to ANI, he said, "The action taken by the administration is appropriate. Whatever verdict is delivered will be the right one. The Chief Minister ensured the culprits were caught, otherwise, they might never have been found."

He further said that strict action would deter similar incidents in the future. "If the administration continues to take action, such thefts will cease. It is right to imprison anyone found guilty in this matter. Stealing from Ram Mandir is a heinous crime," he added.

Mahant Dinendra Das also asserted that temple rituals and worship continue without disruption and maintained that transparency in handling donations has been strengthened.

An FIR in the case was registered on June 25 after the SIT submitted its preliminary report on June 23, leading to the arrest of eight accused. Former trustee Anil Mishra and Trust General Secretary Champat Rai subsequently resigned, taking moral responsibility for the alleged misappropriation.

Ayodhya Police is expected to interrogate the arrested accused as the investigation progresses. (ANI)