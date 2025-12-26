VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal has urged the UN to intervene over rising atrocities against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, following the recent killings of two men. He also alleged attempts by fundamentalists to eradicate Bengal culture.

Vishva Hindu Parishad national spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Friday expressed concern about the atrocities against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, urging international organisations such as the United Nations to intervene and protect human rights. Speaking with ANI, Vinod Bansal said, "The way the political developments have changed there and the violence already visible even before the general elections is a major warning for the entire world. I feel that the UN should intervene in this immediately."

"Has the International Human Rights Authority issued any notice to Bangladesh? No. Have they taken any action in this regard? This is a matter worth considering," he added.

Vinod Bansal further alleged that attempts to "eradicate" Bengal culture are being made by Islamists fundamentalist. "The attempt being made to completely destroy and eradicate Bengal's culture is serious," he said.

Recent Killings Spark Outcry

The recent killings of two Hindus, Dipu Chandra Das and Amrit Mondal, in Bangladesh has triggered international concern over the safety of minorities in the country.

Political Leaders Call for Unity

Earlier, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Malook Nagar called upon the people to unite against the violence against Bangladeshi Hindus. He underscored the importance of a united front, stating, "All our countrymen should be absolutely united on this. We should express strong protest and show our displeasure."

He noted that the government is also invested in the matter, but said these tragic incidents should not be used for political gain. "The government is also very sensitive and is paying attention to this issue," said Nagar. "But the political parties within our country should not politicise this issue. We should all unite and register our protest", he added.

Details of the Attacks

According to the local daily, The Daily Star, Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, was lynched around 11:00 pm (local time) on Wednesday at Hosendanga village of Kalimohor union in Rajbari's Pangsha upazila over an extortion allegation. Police rushed to the spot upon receiving information last night and rescued Samrat in a critical condition. He was taken to Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead around 2:00 am, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Debrata Sarkar told reporters on Thursday.

The murder of Amrit Mondal took place days after the mob lynching and burning of the Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district.

India's Diplomatic Response

On Tuesday, India summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner for the second time in a week, amid apparent strain in ties over rising anti-India developments in the neighbouring country. (ANI)