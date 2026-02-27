The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has welcomed the government's free nationwide HPV vaccination campaign launching on Feb 28, 2026. Lauded as a 'transformative step', the drive aims to protect adolescent girls from cervical cancer.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has welcomed the Government of India's decision to launch a free nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, terming it a transformative step in the fight against cervical cancer. The national rollout is scheduled for February 28, 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to formally launch the initiative from Ajmer, Rajasthan.

A 'Transformative Step' Against Cervical Cancer

Dr Anil Kumar J Nayak, President of the IMA, lauded the move, highlighting the urgent need for preventive action against cervical cancer. "On 28th February, PM Modi will launch the national HPV vaccination campaign against cervical cancer from Ajmer, Rajasthan. Almost 77,000 women in villages lose their lives because of cervical cancer. In the coming decades, women will be free from cervical cancer. I congratulate the government," he told ANI.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, the IMA, representing over four lakh doctors across the country, extended its heartfelt congratulations on the launch of the nationwide drive. The Association expressed appreciation for the government's decision to provide free HPV vaccination to adolescent girls aged 14 years across India, describing it as a visionary initiative that will safeguard the health and lives of millions of women.

IMA's Longstanding Advocacy and Support

The IMA noted that it had earlier written to the Prime Minister on January 22, 2026, urging that HPV vaccination be highlighted in the "Mann Ki Baat" programme to generate mass awareness. It also wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 23, proposing that the vaccine be made available free of cost to girls between 9 and 14 years of age, along with GST exemption, direct subsidy support, and financial assistance to NGOs facilitating vaccination.

The Association underscored that, in collaboration with the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), it has already trained more than 30,000 doctors for counselling and HPV vaccination initiatives nationwide. With over 1,800 local branches, the IMA has offered full support to assist the government in achieving maximum coverage under the pan-India drive. Reiterating its commitment, the IMA said, "It stands firmly with the government in the mission to eliminate cervical cancer among women in India." (ANI)