MP Congress held a havan in Bhopal backing Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who faces a POCSO case in UP. Leaders alleged a BJP conspiracy, prayed for the 'wisdom' of the Yogi govt, and vowed to fight in his favour.

Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday performed a havan-pujan in support of Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and for the wisdom of the Uttar Pradesh government as the POCSO case triggers political backlash.

The Congress leaders held the havan rituals at the Hanuman Temple located at Red Cross Square in the state capital Bhopal on Friday and alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched against the Shankaracharya to defame him.

This comes after last week, when an FIR was lodged at Jhunsi police station against Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari, and others following directions from a Special Court under the POCSO Act.

Congress alleges 'conspiracy to defame Hinduism'

"Today, we are performing a havan for the wisdom of the BJP government, the Yogi Adityanath government, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. CM Yogi, who is trying to defame Shankaracharya and Hinduism in his arrogance of power. Today, we performed a havan for his wisdom. If CM Yogi and PM Modi have even a little shame, they should immediately withdraw the allegations they have made against Shankaracharya," Congress leader Amit Sharma said.

The Congress leader further said they would continue to extend their support to the Shankaracharya and fight the battle in his favour. "Whenever someone points a finger at them (BJP) or their government, a conspiracy is hatched. This is a conspiracy against Shankaracharya, and we will continue to fight this battle in favour of Shankaracharya. We are performing this havan for the wisdom of Yogi, Modi, and Mohan Bhagwat," he said.

Sharma also said all the evidence against the Shankaracharya would prove to be false, and he would be acquitted. "Whenever someone stands up against them, they are framed as part of a conspiracy. All the evidence that has been made will prove to be false, and Shankaracharya will be acquitted," he added.

Background of the POCSO case

A controversy erupted after a POCSO court directed the Jhunsi police station to register a case based on a complaint by Shakumbhari Peethadhishwar Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj. The complainant, who is associated with the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust, alleged the sexual exploitation of minors at the Shankaracharya's ashram and claimed to have submitted a CD containing evidence to the court.