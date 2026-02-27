Aaditya Thackeray praised Arvind Kejriwal after a special court discharged him and 22 others in the Delhi Excise Policy case, saying 'BJP's game will not work'. BJP responded that other corruption cases against AAP leaders are still under trial.

Thackeray Hails Kejriwal's Discharge, Slams BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said that Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal proved "Bharatiya Janata Party's game will not work" after a special court discharged him and 23 others in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Aaditya Thackeray hoped that the BJP would apologise to Arvind Kejriwal for implicating him in the case. "Whenever elections approach, they try to defame anyone from the opposition and win the elections. Today Kejriwal not only won the case but also proved that the BJP's game will not work every time. We are very proud of Arvind Kejriwal and the case he has fought along with Manish Sisodia... The hope is that the BJP will apologise to Arvind Kejriwal, and the independence of the institution now remains," he said.

BJP Cites Other 'Corruption Cases'

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh said that the court has given that the Excise Policy case was not the only "corruption case" against him. "This was not the only corruption case against them. As per the CAC report, there was a scam in building roads, schools and hospitals; all these cases will be under trial," he said.

Special Court Finds Case 'Legally Infirm'

Holding that the prosecution had failed to disclose "even the threshold of a prima facie suspicion, far less the grave suspicion" required for framing of charges, a Special Court in Delhi discharged all 23 accused in the CBI case relating to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

In a strongly worded order, Special Judge (PC Act) Jitender Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court ruled that the prosecution's case was "legally infirm, unsustainable, and unfit to proceed any further in law".

The Court observed that when the material collected by the agency was tested on the touchstone of admissibility, relevance and probative value, "the appearance of a coherent conspiracy dissolves," exposing the allegations as being founded on inadmissible material and post-facto reconstruction.

Among those discharged are Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and 21 others.

CBI Challenges Order in High Court

Meanwhile, the CBI has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the trial court's order. (ANI)