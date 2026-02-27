A Delhi court discharged Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and others in the excise policy case. AAP hailed the verdict as a victory for truth, while the BJP called it a technical acquittal from a lower court that may not stand scrutiny.

'Truth Has Come Out': AAP's Reaction

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendra Jain on Friday expressed happiness over a Delhi court discharging former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha and other accused persons in the Delhi excise policy case and said "truth has come out". Jain accused the BJP of making false allegations against AAP leaders. "The truth has come out today. They (the BJP) put false allegations against Arvind Kejriwal. There was a time when Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and I were all in jail and they asked us to win...We will now show them...It has become clear to everyone that Arvind Kejriwal is honest," he told ANI.

BJP Calls Acquittal 'Technical', Questions Verdict

BJP leaders said the acquittal is due to "technical reasons" and it remains to be seen if the judgement withstands scrutiny in higher courts. "The court has acquitted him due to lack of evidence. This is a technical issue. CBI will take the next step in this case. The party will give a structured response after studying the judgment in detail. One must think - if the charges were baseless, then how were the charges framed?" BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi commented.

Amit Malviya, BJP national IT chief, shared his views on X. "The judgment in the Delhi excise case has come from a lower court. In the past, even the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India have made strong and damning observations in related proceedings. Whether this judgment withstands scrutiny in higher courts remains to be seen. The legal process is far from over."

Court Discharges Accused, Cites Lack of Evidence

A Rouse Avenue Court discharged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the Delhi Excise Policy case, earlier today. The court refused to take cognisance of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet.

While discharging Manish Sisodia, the court said that the allegations failed judicial scrutiny. " There is no criminal intent on his part. In this situation, the conspiracy theory cannot survive against him, the court said.

"The central conspiratorial role against cannot be sustained," the court said while discharging Arvind Kejriwal from the Delhi Excise policy case.

CBI Challenges Verdict in High Court

The CBI has moved Delhi High Court following the lower court verdict. (ANI)