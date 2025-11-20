VHP's Dr. Surendra Jain criticised the USCIRF's 2025 report, calling it repetitive, biased, and an attempt to provide "cover fire to terrorists" while undermining India's efforts to protect its minorities who enjoy unmatched rights.

VHP Criticises USCIRF's 'Biased' Allegations

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has strongly criticised the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) over its Annual Report 2025. Dr. Surendra Jain, Joint General Secretary of VHP, said that USCIRF is a controversial organisation that makes repetitive, biased allegations. "USCIRF is a controversial American organisation that releases reports every year, but it seems they only repeat the same allegations with a few changes in the words.", Dr Surendra Jain said while speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dr. Jain stated that the organisation's reports are nothing but an attempt to provide cover fire to terrorists and undermine India's efforts to protect its minorities. He emphasised that minorities in India enjoy "unmatched" rights and freedoms, and that the country's Constitution provides ample safeguards for their protection and empowerment. "Today, the entire world is plagued by terrorism, but unfortunately, organisations like these provide cover fire to terrorists... The status of minorities in India, the amount of rights they enjoy, is unmatched anywhere else in the world... They get even more rights than Hindus... There is no constitutional post here that is not held by minorities... The Ministry of Minorities and the Minority Commission have been established in India to protect the interests of minorities. Therefore, we do not need to learn from organisations like these on how to protect and empower minorities...", he added.

USCIRF Report Alleges 'Climate of Discrimination'

Months after India slammed USCIRF's "persistent attempts to misrepresent isolated incidents and cast aspersions on the country's vibrant multicultural society", the US Commission on International Religious Freedom has come out with a report, which alleges that India's "political system facilitates a climate of discrimination toward religious minority communities" despite offering some constitutional protections for freedom of religion or belief (FoRB).

The Ministry of External Affairs had, in March this year, responded to media queries concerning the USCIRF Annual Report and said it contains biased and politically motivated assessments. "We have seen the recently released 2025 Annual Report of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which once again continues its pattern of issuing biased and politically motivated assessments," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said. "The USCIRF's persistent attempts to misrepresent isolated incidents and cast aspersions on India's vibrant multicultural society reflect a deliberate agenda rather than a genuine concern for religious freedom," he added.

Report Cites RSS-BJP Links and Discriminatory Laws

USCIRF said on Wednesday that its report 'Systematic Religious Persecution in India' provides an overview of India's social, political, and criminal justice systems as they relate to issues regarding freedom of religion or belief (FoRB). "It also examines the relationship between Hindu nationalist groups like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the implications of this dynamic for FoRB. Despite offering some constitutional protections for FoRB, India's political system facilitates a climate of discrimination toward religious minority communities," the report alleged.

It alleged that the interconnected relationship between the RSS and BJP further "allows for the creation and enforcement of several discriminatory pieces of legislation, including citizenship, anti-conversion, and cow slaughter laws". "The enforcement of such laws disproportionately targets and impacts religious minorities and their ability to freely practice their religion or belief as outlined in Article 18 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which India is a signatory," the report said.

Recommends 'Country of Particular Concern' Designation

In its 2025 Annual Report, USCIRF had recommended that the US Department of State designate India as a Country of Particular Concern, or CPC, "for engaging in systematic, ongoing, and egregious religious freedom violations".

MEA Slams USCIRF, Calls for it to be 'Entity of Concern'

Jaiswal noted in March this year that India is home to 1.4 billion people who are adherents to all religions known to mankind. He had said that USCIRF should be designated as an entity of concern"We have no expectation that the USCIRF will engage with the reality of India's pluralistic framework or acknowledge the harmonious coexistence of its diverse communities. Such efforts to undermine India's standing as a beacon of democracy and tolerance will not succeed. In fact, it is the USCIRF that should be designated as an entity of concern," he said.

MEA had earlier termed USCIRF "a biased organisation with a political agenda" and said it continues to misrepresent facts and peddle a motivated narrative about India. (ANI)