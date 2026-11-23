Over 80,000 tourists visited Saurashtra's safari parks during Diwali 2026, generating ₹1.59 crore in revenue. The surge supported local livelihoods and highlighted the success of eco-tourism initiatives within the Gujarat forest region.

Over 80,000 Tourists Visit Saurashtra Safari Parks During Diwali Break

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 23 (ANI): During the Diwali vacation from November 9 to November 15, various safari parks across Saurashtra, the natural habitat of Asiatic lions, witnessed a huge influx of tourists from India and abroad. According to the Forest Department, more than 80,000 tourists visited these parks to see Asiatic lions, generating over ₹1.59 crore in revenue for the Gujarat Forest Department and creating a boost in local employment.

During the Diwali vacation, Gir and Devalia recorded the highest footfall, with 60,661 tourists visiting through jeep and bus safaris to see Asiatic lions, generating approximately ₹1.21 crore in revenue. Compared to 2025, revenue increased from ₹1.15 crore to ₹1.21 crore in 2026, reflecting a rise in tourist numbers. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Girnar Nature Safari in Junagadh, Ambardi Safari Park in Amreli and Barda Safari in Porbandar recorded an increase in tourist numbers and Forest Department revenue in 2026 compared to 2025. During the Diwali vacation from November 9 to 15, 2026, these three safari parks received 20,282 visitors, compared to 18,114 in 2025, marking an increase of 11.97%. The Forest Department's revenue also rose by 11.10%, from ₹34 lakh in 2025 to ₹38 lakh in 2026. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the leadership of Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia and Minister of State Pravin Mali, tourists are increasingly visiting alternative destinations such as Ambardi Safari in Amreli and Barda Safari in Porbandar, along with Sasan Gir, Girnar Nature Safari and Devalia Safari Park. The 68.13% increase in tourist footfall at Girnar Nature Safari highlights the Forest Department's efficient management and the success of eco-tourism initiatives, as per the CMO. The growing number of tourists has also increased the income and livelihood opportunities of thousands of local families, including jeep drivers, nature guides, hotel and resort operators, homestay owners, handicraft artisans, and those involved in food and transport businesses. These safari parks bring tourists closer to nature and wildlife while creating greater awareness about environmental conservation. The revenue earned by the Forest Department is being used for wildlife conservation and further improvement of tourist facilities. (ANI)