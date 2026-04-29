The Gujarat Government and GIFT City will host seminars at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Surat on May 1-2. The sessions will showcase GIFT City as a global gateway for finance, fintech, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

The Government of Gujarat, in association with GIFT City, will host high-impact seminars at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) - South Gujarat, scheduled to be held on May 1 and 2 at AURO University, Surat. These sessions will spotlight GIFT City - India's first operational International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and its emerging role as a global hub for finance, fintech, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

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GIFT City: International Financial Gateway of India

A dedicated seminar titled "GIFT City: International Financial Gateway of India" will be held on May 1. The seminar will feature an inaugural session comprising senior leaders from the Government and GIFT City, led by Sanjay Kaul, IAS, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City and eminent industry voices. The cohort shall highlight the State's vision to position GIFT City as a globally competitive financial ecosystem, according to the CMO. A panel discussion with representatives from banking, fund management, international exchanges, regulators, and professional services firms will deliberate on cross-border finance, capital markets, fund management, and wealth creation opportunities anchored in GIFT IFSC. The session will also include experiential insights and case studies from leading financial institutions, followed by an open Q&A with participants.

Gujarat GCC Conclave

In parallel, a Gujarat GCC Conclave, jointly organised by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of Gujarat and GIFT City, will also take place on May 1. The conclave will focus on Gujarat's GCC Policy (2025-30) and the expanding ecosystem of next-generation Global Capability Centres at GIFT City. Senior officials from the Government of Gujarat and GIFT City will highlight GIFT City's end-to-end readiness for hosting Global Capability Centers (GCCs), including enabling policies, future-ready infrastructure, skilled workforce availability, and ease-of-doing-business reforms. This will be followed by an industry-led roundtable discussion with CEOs, CXOs, and functional heads from leading organisations.

Under the VGRC South Gujarat platform, these sessions will bring together industry leaders, financial institutions, startups, investors, and GCC leaders, showcasing GIFT City's unique proposition as India's global gateway for finance and GCCs, and reinforcing Gujarat's leadership in the country's evolving global economic narrative, the release said.

Understanding GIFT City

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, widely known as GIFT City, is India's first operational International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and Smart City, spread across 886 acres. Strategically located between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, GIFT City offers world-class infrastructure, a progressive regulatory framework under IFSCA, and tax incentives that resemble global financial hubs. GIFT City reflects India's ambition to become a global financial powerhouse as the country moves toward being the world's third-largest economy by 2030. It combines global standards with local advantages through transparent regulations, cost efficiencies, and seamless connectivity to major markets.

A Global Business Hub

A stable policy environment, strong legal framework, and access to India's talent pool enable businesses to manage cross-border operations effectively. GIFT City IFSC offers an integrated ecosystem encompassing banking, capital markets, insurance, fund management, aircraft and ship leasing, and global capability centres. With over 1,100 registered entities, it has emerged as a preferred destination for global enterprises, e.g., HSBC, Bank of America, Standard Chartered, Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, IBM, Oracle, Google, Wipro, etc., to establish and scale their India operations. Its proximity to premier academic institutions ensures access to a strong talent pool, further enhancing its attractiveness as an international financial hub.

Significant Growth and Scale

As of Q3 FY 2025-26, the GIFT City-IFSC ecosystem reflects significant depth and scale, supported by 37 operational Banking Units with total assets of USD 106.7 Bn, marking a sevenfold jump from USD 14 Bn in Sept 2020.

Fostering Fintech and Innovation

GIFT City places a strong emphasis on fintech and innovation through its International Fintech Innovation & Research Centre. The ecosystem actively supports startup incubation, acceleration, and applied research, providing fintech firms with infrastructure, mentorship, and regulatory engagement to scale globally. From international exchanges and offshore banking units to wealth management and professional services, it provides everything needed for enterprises to operate, innovate, and scale globally. (ANI)