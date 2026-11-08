Veteran BJP leader LK Advani turns 99, entering his hundredth year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, and other senior leaders praised his integrity, dedication, and foundational role in building the party and the Ram Mandir movement.

Rajnath Singh Extends Birthday Greetings to LK Advani

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended birthday greetings to veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Sunday, emphasising that Advani has set new standards of integrity, dedication and leadership throughout his public life. In a post on X, Singh recalled Advani's role in the establishment of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that Advani played an important role in extending the reach of the party across the country.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes and congratulations to the venerable Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji. Throughout his long public life, Advani ji has set new standards of integrity, dedication and leadership, and through them has made an invaluable contribution to nation-building. His role has been extremely important, from the founding of the Bharatiya Janata Party to extending its reach to every corner of the country. Through his work and his character, he has enriched Indian politics. His life, dedicated to public service, and his ideals will always remain a source of inspiration for generations to come. I pray to God for his good health and a long life," said Singh.

Political Leaders Honor the Veteran Leader

Alongside Singh, other BJP leaders also extended greetings to LK Advani as the veteran leader turned 99 on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a special article on the veteran BJP leader, recalling his foundational contribution to building the party and leading the Ayodhya Rath Yatra, describing the birthday milestone as a landmark day for the nation.

"Today, 8th November, is a landmark day. Respected L.K. Advani Ji enters his hundredth year. On this special occasion, my greetings to him. I’ve written an article in which I’ve highlighted his everlasting contribution to India. I have recalled his journey, be it experiencing the horrors of Partition and rebuilding life from scratch, strengthening the Jana Sangh and building the BJP, standing up for democracy during the Emergency, leading the Somnath to Ayodhya Rath Yatra or serving the nation in government," said PM Modi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while extending his wishes, declared that Advani's personality and long public life continue to be a source of inspiration for countless BJP workers. "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji, a senior member of the BJP family who has dedicated his entire life to public service and the national interest, former Deputy Prime Minister and recipient of the 'Bharat Ratna'. His inspiring personality and long public life have always been a source of inspiration for countless workers. May Lord Shri Ram bless you with excellent health and a long life—this is my prayer," said CM Yogi.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari prayed for LK Advani's good health and a long life filled with blessings. "Heartfelt birthday wishes to senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, our source of inspiration 🇮🇳, the venerable Bharat Ratna Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji. Venerable Advani ji turns 99 today and enters his 100th year. I pray to God for his good health, long life and a life filled with blessings. I hope we continue to receive his guidance," said Gadkari.

Reflecting on Advani's Historic Legacy

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised that Advani's role in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement gave a powerful voice to the faith of millions of devotees of Lord Ram. "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the towering figure of Indian politics, our guide, senior BJP leader and revered Bharat Ratna recipient, Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji. Respected Advani ji’s entire life is an unparalleled example of putting the nation first, ideological integrity and dedication to the organisation. His historic role in taking the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement to the people gave a powerful voice to the faith of millions of devotees of Lord Ram. The construction of the magnificent Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya is the historic fulfillment of that long struggle and resolve, and Advani ji’s name will always be mentioned with respect among its principal leaders.I pray to Lord Shri Ram for his good health and a long life. May we all continue to receive his affection, blessings and guidance," said CM Gupta.

Born on November 8 1927, Lal Krishna Advani served as the longest-tenured president of the BJP after co-founding the political party in 1980 following years of organisational work with Bharatiya Jana Sangh. The Ram Rath Yatra in 1990 marked a decisive turn in Indian politics, expanding the national footprint of the party as the veteran leader turned 99 to enter his hundredth year on Sunday (ANI).

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