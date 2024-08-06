Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Veteran BJP leader LK Advani admitted to Apollo hospital in Delhi, condition stable

    Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, aged 96, has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi, according to a PTI report quoting sources. His condition is currently reported as stable.

    Veteran BJP leader LK Advani admitted to Apollo hospital in Delhi, condition stable snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 2:29 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 2:47 PM IST

    Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, aged 96, has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi, according to a PTI report quoting sources. His condition is currently reported as stable.

    Advani, who has had a notable career in Indian politics, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. This follows a recent hospital stay at Apollo Hospital in early July, where he was under observation for a few days before being discharged. During that visit, he was treated under the care of Dr. Vinit Suri, a senior consultant in the neurology department.

    Before his recent admission, Advani was also briefly admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and discharged after a night-long stay. His current hospitalization is a precautionary measure, with medical professionals closely monitoring his health.

    Advani's health updates are being closely followed by his supporters and political peers.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wayanad landslides: Death toll touches 406, search for 180 missing persons continues dmn

    Wayanad landslides: Death toll touches 406, search for 180 missing individuals continues

    Bangladesh unrest: Experts call for India's active role and leadership engagement AJR

    Bangladesh unrest: Experts call for India's active role and leadership engagement

    India monitoring situation with regard to minorities in Bangladesh: EAM Jaishankar in RS top quotes watch snt

    India monitoring minorities' situation in Bangladesh: EAM Jaishankar in Parliament amid unrest | Top Quotes

    #AllEyesOnBangladeshHindus: Bollywood celebs who posted 'All eyes on Rafah' under fire over silence anr

    #AllEyesOnBangladeshHindus: Bollywood celebs who posted 'All eyes on Rafah' under fire over silence

    Karnataka: Decomposed body washed ashore near Shirur amid search for Kerala native Arjun anr

    Karnataka: Decomposed body washed ashore near Shirur amid search for Kerala native Arjun

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh unrest: Former IT Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak tries to flee to Delhi, detained snt

    BREAKING | Bangladesh unrest: Former IT Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak tries to flee to Delhi, detained

    Raayan on OTT: When and where To watch Dhanush's film online RBA

    Raayan on OTT: When and where To watch Dhanush's film online

    Bangladesh unrest: Video captures aftermath of looting, arson at Dhaka's Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Video captures aftermath of looting, arson at Dhaka's Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (WATCH)

    Cricket Dinesh Karthik Net worth: Cricketer to play for Paarl Royals in SA20 scr

    Dinesh Karthik Net worth: Cricketer to play for Paarl Royals in SA20

    Kusha Kapila reveals how her divorce became a topic of discussion in her mother's group RKK

    Kusha Kapila reveals how her divorce became a topic of discussion in her mother's group

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon