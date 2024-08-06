Veteran BJP leader LK Advani admitted to Apollo hospital in Delhi, condition stable

Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, aged 96, has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi, according to a PTI report quoting sources. His condition is currently reported as stable.

Advani, who has had a notable career in Indian politics, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. This follows a recent hospital stay at Apollo Hospital in early July, where he was under observation for a few days before being discharged. During that visit, he was treated under the care of Dr. Vinit Suri, a senior consultant in the neurology department.

Before his recent admission, Advani was also briefly admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and discharged after a night-long stay. His current hospitalization is a precautionary measure, with medical professionals closely monitoring his health.

Advani's health updates are being closely followed by his supporters and political peers.

