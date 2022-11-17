Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Veer Savarkar wrote mercy petition to British, 'begged' to remain their servant: Rahul Gandhi

    Reacting to this, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said his party has "immense respect" for VD Savarkar and that he does not approve of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the freedom fighter.

    Veer Savarkar wrote mercy petition to British, 'begged' to remain their servant: Rahul Gandhi AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 5:13 PM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (November 17) once again targeted Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and stated that he helped the British. The Congress leader also said that he wrote a mercy petition to the then rulers.

    Speaking to reporters during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi also presented a paper to the media persons, claiming it was a letter written by Veer Savarkar to the British. He also said that Savarkar had helped the Britishers.

    Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Only women to walk with Rahul Gandhi on Nov 19 to mark Indira Gandhi Jayanti

    "I will read the last line, which says 'I beg to remain your most obedient servant' and is signed by VD Savarkar," Gandhi said.

    The Congress leader said he was of the view that Savarkar signed the letter out of fear and in doing so, betrayed Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Pandit Nehru and other leaders of the freedom struggle. 

    Earlier, during a rally in Washim district organised as part of his 150-day long foot march, Rahul Gandhi said Savarkar is a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

    Also read: MCD election 2022: AAP promises cow shelters, campaign for street dogs' adoption, monkey rehabilitation

    "He was jailed in Andaman for two-three years and started writing mercy petitions," the Congress MP had said.

    Reacting to this, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said his party has "immense respect" for VD Savarkar and that he does not approve of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the freedom fighter.

    His remarks came days after Rahul claimed that Savarkar wrote a book on himself with a different name and highlighted how brave he was. The former Congress president had also said that Savarkar used to take pensions from the British and work against the Congress.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2022, 5:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Only women to walk with Rahul Gandhi on Nov 19 to mark Indira Gandhi Jayanti - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Only women to walk with Rahul Gandhi on Nov 19 to mark Indira Gandhi Jayanti

    MCD election 2022 AAP promises cow shelters campaign for street dogs adoption monkey rehabilitation gcw

    MCD election 2022: AAP promises cow shelters, campaign for street dogs' adoption, monkey rehabilitation

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari's health deteriorates during Siliguri program; check details AJR

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari's health deteriorates during Siliguri program; check details

    Money laundering case: 12 officials posted at AAP leader Satyendar Jain's Tihar jail cell transferred AJR

    Money laundering case: 12 officials posted at AAP leader Satyendar Jain's Tihar jail cell transferred

    Aaftab burnt Shraddha Walker s face after dismembering her Delhi Police gcw

    Aaftab burnt Shraddha's face after dismembering her: Delhi Police

    Recent Stories

    NASA Orion spacecraft shows first images of Earth on its way to Moon gcw

    NASA's Orion spacecraft shows first images of Earth on its way to Moon

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Only women to walk with Rahul Gandhi on Nov 19 to mark Indira Gandhi Jayanti - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Only women to walk with Rahul Gandhi on Nov 19 to mark Indira Gandhi Jayanti

    football Is wedding on the cards for Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez? Portugal icon gives ultimate response snt

    Is wedding on the cards for Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez? Portugal icon gives ultimate response

    Akshara Singh sexy video Bhojpuri actress Pawan Singh romantic rain dance is grabbing fan attention RBA

    Akshara Singh sexy video: Bhojpuri actress Pawan Singh's romantic rain dance is grabbing fan’s attention

    MCD election 2022 AAP promises cow shelters campaign for street dogs adoption monkey rehabilitation gcw

    MCD election 2022: AAP promises cow shelters, campaign for street dogs' adoption, monkey rehabilitation

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon
    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon
    Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon