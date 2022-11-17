Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Only women to walk with Rahul Gandhi on Nov 19 to mark Indira Gandhi Jayanti

    "Only women will walk with Rahul Gandhi on Indira Gandhi Jayanti on November 19," said Jairam Ramesh. According to the official itinerary, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin on November 19, 2022, from Shegaon in the Buldhana district and end at Bhendval, Jalgaon Jamod in the Buldhanan district of Maharashtra.

    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 4:58 PM IST

    The Bharat Jodo Yatra would be solely attended by women on November 19, on the occasion of Indira Gandhi Jayanti, said Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday.

    "Only women will walk with Rahul Gandhi on Indira Gandhi Jayanti, on November 19. Women will walk alongside Rahul Gandhi all day," Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary of the Congress, confirmed the event.

    According to the official itinerary, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin on November 19, 2022, from Shegaon in the Buldhana district and will end at Bhendval, Jalgaon Jamod in the Buldhanan district of Maharashtra.

    Previously, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid respect to his grandmother, former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary on October 31, 2022. He tweeted that her "sacrifice for the country would not be in vain."

    The Maharashtra portion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is presently underway. Before entering Maharashtra, the Yatra passed through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Rahul Gandhi is slated to visit 15 Assembly and 6 Parliamentary Constituencies in five districts of Maharashtra, covering a distance of 382 kilometres before entering Madhya Pradesh.

    The Congress claimed earlier in a statement that it was the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in Indian history. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is receiving support from a wide range of political parties and social organisations around the country, and the response is growing by the day.

    The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, has reached its 71st day since its launch, with the leg currently in Maharashtra. The Yatra has so far crossed 30 districts in six states and is now in the Maharashtra district of Akola.

    The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started on September 7 in Kanyakumari, has yet to cover 1608 kilometres of the overall route of 3,570 kilometres. The Yatra will conclude in Kashmir next year.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2022, 5:33 PM IST
