The Executive Palace Complex on VIP Road, Baguiati, Bengal inspired devotion and patriotism with its Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 theme, "Veer Ganesha, Raksha ke Devta."Celebrating its 5th consecutive year of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, the Complex paid tribute to the brave hearts of the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025, a tragic incident that shook the nation's conscience. The pandal portrayed deeply moving scenes, including a woman's desperate plea to save her husband from a terrorist, and civilians fleeing for their lives, capturing the raw human emotions of that fateful day.





Adding to the grandeur, the highlight of the celebration was a life-size fighter aircraft installation symbolising Operation Sindoor. The Indian armed forces launched this operation on May 7 to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. The idol, crafted by renowned artist Dipankar Paul, captured a serene yet powerful moment: Goddess Parvati embracing Bal Ganesh. The depiction symbolised the perfect harmony of compassion and strength, reflecting the festival's core message that true protection arises from both love and power.

Speaking with ANI, Aman Agarwal, a complex member of the Executive Palace Complex, said, "Every year, we celebrate Ganesh Puja with new themes. This time our theme is 'Veer Ganesha - Raksha ke Devta'. This is not just a part of the Puja but a message of bravery and sacrifice... Our brave armed forces gave a befitting reply to Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack..."



The Executive Palace Apartment Owners Association, located on Baguiati Rail Pukur Road, will continue the festival from August 27 to September 30, welcoming devotees and visitors from across the city to experience its unique blend of devotion, culture, and patriotism.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival, began on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of 'Bhadrapada'. The festival will commence on August 27 and culminate on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'.

While it is celebrated across the country, in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal, it is celebrated with much joy, fervour and fanfare, with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.