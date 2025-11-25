The NIA has secured the conviction of two more accused, Ashok Kumar and Vikas Kumar, in the Pakistan-linked Visakhapatnam Navy espionage case. They have been sentenced to over five years in jail for plans to disturb India's security and sovereignty.

Details of Conviction and Sentencing

The accused, identified as Ashok Kumar of Jhunjhunu district and Vikas Kumar of Alwar district of Rajasthan, will have to undergo simple imprisonment of five years and 11 months under each of sections 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and section 3 of the Official Secrets Act. They also face an additional simple imprisonment of one year in the event of default of payment of the Rs 5,000 fine imposed by a special NIA court at Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

Investigation Status and Case Background

With this, NIA has successfully secured the conviction of eight of the 15 accused arrested in the case to date. Ashok and Vikas were arrested in December 2019 in Mumbai (Maharashtra) and Karwar (Karnataka), respectively.

NIA had, in June 2020, chargesheeted 14 accused persons, and subsequently filed a supplementary chargesheet against one more accused person in March 2021. A total of 15 accused persons had been arrested, of whom eight have so far been convicted and sentenced in the case.

The NIA said it is continuing with its investigation to unveil the complete conspiracy behind the espionage, and that the trial against the other accused in the case (RC-05/2019/NIA/HYD) is still in progress.

NIA had taken over the case, relating to spying at vital installations and Indian Navy establishments by foreign spies and agents, from the Counter-Intelligence Police Station, Intelligence Department, Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh Police) in December 2019. (ANI)