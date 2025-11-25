West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of starting a 'confrontation' before state elections, citing her helicopter denial. She warned the BJP not to challenge her and criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

'Confrontation has already begun'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday sharply criticised the BJP-led Union Government, claiming that although elections in the state have yet to begin, "confrontation" has already started. Speaking at a rally in Bangaon, Banerjee alleged that she had been denied permission to use a helicopter, which delayed her arrival. She warned the BJP that any attempt to "take her on" would not succeed. "I thought we could use the government helicopter. But at 10 AM today, I was informed that the helicopter wouldn't fly. The election has not started, but confrontation has already begun. But they don't realise this worked in my favour. Because on the way here I met a lot of people, and I could connect and form a close relationship with them. I tell the BJP: don't try to play with me because you won't be able to compete with me," Mamata Banerjee said while addressing the gathering.

Slams Electoral Roll Revision, Alleges EC Bias

The Chief Minister also pointed out that while her government does not oppose the SIR process, genuine voters must not be removed. She emphasised that governments are meant to be changed by the people, but, she said, currently it is the system itself that is being altered. "We never said it (SIR) isn't required. We said you cannot remove any genuine voter -- those who have voted, who are beneficiaries of state schemes, and who have been living here for years. You cannot remove them. The public elects the government to power, but now the system is changing. The Election Commission will decide who gets to choose the government. It is supposed to be an impartial body, not the BJP's Commission," Mamata Banerjee said.

Earlier today, while addressing a gathering in North 24 Paraganas, Mamata Banerjee lambasted the BJP over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state, saying "nobody can throw you (electors) out. "Addressing a public meeting opposing the SIR exercise, Mamata Banerjee confronted the BJP, stating she does not fear them. She questioned if the aim of the SIR is to remove Bangladeshi nationals from the voter list, then why is the Election Commission conducting the exercise in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh?"

She said, "I love Bangladesh as a country, because our language is the same. I am from Birbhum, but one day they will call me Bangladeshi. PM Modi got votes in 2024 as per the same list. If your name gets deleted, the Central government should also be deleted. Why conducting SIR in such a hurry?"

"Till I am here, I will not allow them to throw you out. Nobody can throw you out. If Bangladeshi is a problem, then why are you conducting SIR in Madhya Pradesh and UP?" she asked.

This comes after the ECI announced the second phase of SIR of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, with the final voter list to be published on February 7, 2026. The first phase was completed in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.