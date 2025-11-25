A letter claiming to be from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to IAF Chief AP Singh went viral on social media, raising concerns about a sensitive Air Force report. PIB Fact Check has confirmed the document is fake and urged citizens to verify claims.

A letter circulating widely on social media has sparked concern after being falsely claimed as one issued by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Air Chief Marshal AP Singh regarding the public disclosure of a sensitive Indian Air Force (IAF) assessment. The document, which spread across various platforms, created confusion among users who believed it to be an official communication. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit has now categorically confirmed that the letter is fake and has urged citizens to rely solely on verified Government of India sources for accurate information.

Viral Letter Falsely Attributed to Defence Ministry

The letter, purportedly signed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, surfaced online with claims suggesting concern over the alleged leakage of internal IAF findings. The fabricated document attempted to mimic official correspondence and quickly gained traction across social media.

PIB Fact Check Confirms Document Is Fake

The PIB Fact Check team promptly examined the circulating letter and declared it completely fake. Officials clarified that no such communication had been issued by the Defence Ministry and warned the public against trusting or sharing unverified material.

The fact-checking unit further reiterated that misinformation, particularly regarding defence and security matters, can lead to unnecessary panic and misunderstanding.

In its official clarification, PIB stated: “A letter is circulating on social media, allegedly issued by Union Defence Minister @rajnathsingh to Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, concerning the public disclosure of a sensitive IAF assessment. Beware! This letter is fake. Avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official Government of India sources for accurate information.”

Public Urged to Verify Government-Related Documents

Authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution before forwarding or believing documents linked to the Government of India. People are advised to verify any suspicious or unconfirmed material through official and trusted channels.

The PIB Fact Check team has also reminded the public that they can submit questionable documents for verification.

How to Verify Suspected Documents?

Individuals who come across similar documents can contact PIB Fact Check through the following:

WhatsApp: +91 8799711259

Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in

The Government continues to emphasise the importance of cross-checking information, especially when it involves national security or official communication.