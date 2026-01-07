Vigilance finds UDF's VD Satheesan violated FCRA, using a private UK visit for a "well-planned exercise" to collect foreign funds for his 'Punarjani' flood relief project. He allegedly misused his position and colluded with a foundation.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has found that the United Democratic Front (UDF) convenor and Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, undertook his United Kingdom (UK) visit as part of a "well-planned exercise" to collect foreign funds for the flood rehabilitation project 'Punarjani', in violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the vigilance findings, Satheesan had initiated a rehabilitation programme for victims of the 2018 Kerala floods titled "Punarjani: A New Life for Paravoor." The implementation of the project was entrusted to Ameer Ahamed, Chairman of the Manappat Foundation.

'Private Visit' Permission Allegedly Misused

The enquiry revealed that Satheesan had obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Secretary of the Kerala Legislative Assembly and political clearance from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for his UK visit. However, the political clearance issued by the Centre explicitly stated that the permission was granted for a private visit, with the purpose marked as "others", specifying that it was a personal visit to meet friends and visit historical places. The Indian mission abroad was not to be involved, as per the clearance. Vigilance noted that this private travel permission was allegedly misused to engage in fundraising activities abroad.

Video Evidence and FCRA Violation Cited

Video evidence sourced from social media shows Satheesan attending a fund-raising event organised by the Manappat Foundation in the UK for expatriate Keralites, during which he reportedly solicited contributions of 500 pounds each from participants for the Punarjani project. The vigilance report states that this act constitutes a clear violation of Section 3(2)(a) of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, which prohibits elected representatives from accepting foreign contributions. The agency further observed that the UK visit involved "clear planning and conspiracy" to channel foreign funds into Kerala. The report alleges that Satheesan misused his position as an MLA and colluded with the Manappat Foundation chairman to solicit foreign contributions.

CSR Funds Also Under Scrutiny

In addition, vigilance has found that CSR funds of Neeta Gelatin Company were also allegedly misused for the Punarjani project. The findings form part of the vigilance enquiry into the alleged irregularities linked to foreign fund mobilisation under the guise of flood rehabilitation activities. (ANI)