CM-designate VD Satheesan will be sworn in as Keralam CM with his full cabinet tomorrow, following UDF's decisive victory in the 2026 assembly elections. The new government returns to power after a decade, promising to fulfill poll guarantees.

Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Keralam tomorrow at 10 am, along with his full Council of Ministers, after formally announcing the complete Cabinet list on Sunday ahead of the swearing-in ceremony at the Central Stadium in the state capital.

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This comes a day before the formation of the new United Democratic Front (UDF) government, which returned to power after a decade-long gap following a decisive electoral mandate in the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, Satheesan met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan and submitted the list of ministers to be sworn in along with him.

Cabinet composition and formation process

Addressing a press conference later, Satheesan said the full Cabinet would take oath together with the Chief Minister after nearly six decades. "The swearing-in ceremony will take place tomorrow at 10 am. Along with the Chief Minister, the full Cabinet will take the oath together after nearly six decades. The Indian Union Muslim League has already announced its nominees. Among the 63 Congress MLAs, there are many deserving leaders. Several deserving leaders have also been left out and remain outside the Cabinet. There is sadness and difficulty in that. Various limitations, criteria and social realities led to such decisions," Satheesan said.

He further said the government formation process was completed in record time. "We have discussed with the coalition partners, we have interacted with all Congress leaders within the party, and we are delighted to say that within 24 hours, we have completed the entire process. This is the fastest in the history of Kerala," he added.

Satheesan also noted that the Cabinet composition was shaped by coalition and social considerations. "We have 63 MLAs, some are more eligible than others, but unfortunately, we have to consider the social and regional balance and the representation of women and Dalit representation. We are not able to include all the eligible persons in the Cabinet. We have included two members from the SC, and women's representation has been ensured," he said.

Key appointments announced

The 20-member Cabinet announced by Satheesan includes senior leaders such as Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph, along with IUML leaders PK Kunhalikutty, PK Basheer, N Samsudheen, KM Shaji, VE Abdul Gafoor, Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob, CP John, AP Anil Kumar, T Siddique, PC Vishnunath, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, M Liju, KA Thulasi and O J Janeesh.

He also confirmed key Assembly positions, stating that senior leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will serve as Speaker, while Shanimol Usman will be the Deputy Speaker.

In a further organisational announcement, Keralam Congress leadership informed that MLA Apu John Joseph has been appointed as the Government Chief Whip.

The Chief Minister-designate also said the allocation of portfolios had been largely finalised. "The allocation of departments has been almost finalised, with only a few minor corrections remaining. The decisions regarding the constituent parties have also been nearly completed. Usually, the list is submitted to the Governor after the swearing-in ceremony, and that will be done tomorrow. Following that, the government's Gazette notification will be issued," he said.

Leaders express gratitude, outline priorities

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who will also take oath as minister, said the leadership had completed internal consultations. "The discussion is already completed. The Chief Minister, V D Satheesan, has already submitted the list to the Governor of Kerala... The Congress party has very senior people. We cannot accommodate everybody in the Cabinet. But we try to accommodate most of the people... The spectacular victory which has been given by the people of Kerala should be respected. We will give good governance to the people of Kerala," he said.

He further reiterated the strength of the UDF alliance, saying, "The alliance with the Muslim League is not for today... for the last four decades, there has been an alliance with the Muslim League. That alliance is intact..."

Earlier, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) confirmed that it will have five ministers in the new Cabinet, including PK Kunhalikutty, PK Basheer, N Samsudheen, KM Shaji and VE Abdul Gafoor. The party also said Kuttiadi MLA Parakkal Abdulla will be inducted into the Cabinet after two and a half years as part of an internal arrangement.

As the new Keralam government prepares for its swearing-in ceremony tomorrow, several leaders designated to take oath as ministers in the incoming Cabinet today expressed gratitude, outlined priorities and assured commitment to public expectations following the United Democratic Front's (UDF) decisive electoral victory.

Ahead of the ceremony, Congress MLA Roji M John said he was thankful to the party leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility and emphasised the expectations placed by the people of the state. "I am thankful to the Congress party leadership for having faith in me and giving me this great opportunity. People of Kerala have given us a huge mandate, and they have a lot of expectations from this government. We will definitely try our best to fulfil all the promises that we have made, and we will make sure that the government rises up to the expectations of the people of Kerala," Roji M John said.

Congress leader K Muraleedharan said the new government would prioritise delivery of its poll promises and described the formation of the government as the beginning of a new phase. "The new government will take over tomorrow. We will fulfil our promises to the people. Tomorrow will be a new start... We will implement our five guarantees, especially the free journey for ladies... Step by step, we will fulfil our promises. We want a good opposition. We are not like PM Modi. My portfolio is not decided..." Muraleedharan said.

IUML leaders on their roles

Meanwhile, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders who have been allotted ministerial berths also expressed satisfaction over their nomination.

IUML MLA PK Basheer said he was honoured by the decision of the party leadership. "My party has decided my name as the minister, so I am happy. I will work for the people of Kerala and the state of Kerala," he said.

IUML MLA N Samsudheen said he was grateful for the opportunity and added that responsibilities would be finalised by the leadership. "Our party has decided to represent the people in the future Kerala Cabinet as a minister. I am very happy... Everything will be decided by the leaders. They will allot a portfolio to me," he said.

Another IUML leader, VE Abdul Gafoor, also echoed similar sentiments, confirming that the Cabinet formation process had been finalised. "The party state president has taken a decision, and the chief minister has announced it. Tomorrow, all ministers will take the oath. The Ministry has been decided... Whatever is given to us, we will do it," he said.

Satheesan seeks blessings, commits to inclusive governance

Furthermore, V D Satheesan said he received blessings from Mar Cleemis Bava of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church ahead of assuming office as Keralam Chief Minister, calling it a source of strength and reiterating his commitment to inclusive governance and development.

Sharing the message on X, Satheesan said the Archbishop's words of faith and encouragement served as a source of strength for him on the eve of taking charge.

He added that he views the responsibility with a "sense of divine duty" and remains committed to ensuring inclusive governance, respecting all communities, and prioritising the development and progress of Keralam.

"Received the blessings and warm wishes of #MarClimisBava ahead of assuming office as the Chief Minister of #Kerala tomorrow. His words of faith and goodwill are a source of great strength and encouragement. With a sense of divine responsibility, I remain committed to ensuring inclusive governance, respecting all communities, and prioritising the development and progress of Kerala," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Keralam Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar, earlier today, visited senior Congress leader and MLA-elect Ramesh Chennithala. ADGP H Venkatesh called on Chennithala.

UDF's decisive victory in 2026 polls

UDF secured a historic and decisive victory in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, bringing an end to the decade-long rule of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Led by the Indian National Congress, which won 63 seats, the coalition achieved a landslide majority by capturing a total of 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly. The IUML won 22 seats, while the LDF won 35 seats and the BJP managed to win three constituencies. (ANI)