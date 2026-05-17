Himachal Pradesh Police STF recovered 256g of heroin (chitta) and arrested five people in two separate operations in Chamba and Kullu districts as part of the state's 'Chitta-Mukt Himachal' initiative against drug trafficking.

In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking under the state government's 'Chitta-Mukt Himachal' initiative, the Special Task Force (STF) of Himachal Pradesh Police has recovered 256 grams of heroin (chitta) and arrested five individuals in two separate operations across Chamba and Kullu districts, officials said here on Sunday.

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According to the police, the operations were part of the ongoing 'Anti-Chitta Campaign' launched by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to eradicate the drug menace from the state.

Details of the Two Operations

Chamba: 204 Grams of Heroin Seized

In the first operation conducted on May 16, a team of STF Northern Range (Kangra) intercepted a car at Dhuga Danga near Katori Bangla on the Pathankot-Chamba National Highway (NH-154). During the search, the team recovered 204 grams of heroin from the vehicle.

"Four accused, all residents of Amritsar, Punjab, have been arrested in connection with the case. A case has been registered at the Chowari Police Station in Chamba district under Sections 21, 25, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," a senior police official stated.

The initial investigation was conducted by ASI Parmesh Sharma of STF NR, while a further probe is being carried out by SI Ashwini of Bakloh Police Post.

Kullu: 52 Grams of Heroin Recovered

In the second incident today, the STF Kullu team, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid at the residence of an individual named Tinku in the Patlikuhal area. During the search of the suspect's room, 52 grams of heroin was seized. Following the recovery, case was registered at the Patlikuhal Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

The Himachal Pradesh Police reiterated their commitment to making the state drug-free, emphasizing that stringent action against drug peddlers will continue unabated through coordinated efforts of all law enforcement agencies.