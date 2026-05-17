SSP Dehradun Pramendra Dobhal stated that 'anti-social' elements disrupted labour protests in Selakui over wage hikes by pelting stones. Authorities have imposed Section 163 BNSS, prohibiting unlawful assemblies, to restore order.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Pramendra Dobhal, said that during the labour protests in industrial units located in the Selakui industrial area over demands for wage hikes, some "anti-social" elements attempted to disrupt peace and law and order.

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SSP Dobhal said that labourers, protesting over wage demands, and certain anti-social elements attempted to disrupt the peace under the guise of the demonstrations.

"During the ongoing protests by workers employed in industrial units located in the Selakui industrial area over demands for wage hikes, some anti-social elements attempted to disrupt peace and law and order by engaging in stone-pelting under the guise of the demonstrations," SSP Dobhal told ANI.

Section 163 Clamped After Stone-Pelting

In response to the stone-pelting incident and to prevent further escalation, the district administration clamped Section 163 of the BNSS in the affected industrial zones to restore public order.

Police Conduct Flag March

Following the orders, a joint contingent of the Uttarakhand Police and paramilitary forces conducted a high-security flag march in the Selakui area under the direct supervision of the Dehradun SSP to instil confidence among the public and secure the region.

During the march, police personnel used loudspeakers to inform locals and workers about the enforcement of Section 163 BNSS, which prohibits unlawful assemblies.

Police also warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb law and order.

Directives and Appeal for Peace

Meanwhile, the administration clarified that the order has been issued to maintain peace, security, and communal harmony in the industrial areas.

Violation of the order will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The order will remain in force until further instructions, and the concerned police station in charge has been directed to ensure wide publicity and enforcement of the restrictions.

District Magistrate Savin Bansal has appealed to the general public, labour unions, and industrial establishments to maintain peace and restraint and not pay attention to rumours or misleading information.