Tripura CM Manik Saha attended a blood donation camp, calling for a strategic blood reserve for 1% of the population. He also inaugurated a State Data Centre and announced 193 new flood control projects to prevent river erosion.

CM Stresses Need for Blood Inventory

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday attended a blood donation camp in Agartala as part of the International Nurses Day 2026 celebrations, where he emphasised the critical need for maintaining a robust blood inventory in the state. Lauding the initiative, the Chief Minister highlighted that blood donation is essential for a resilient healthcare system. He stated that the state's blood banks must always aim for a strategic reserve to prevent any crisis.

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"This is a very good initiative. Blood is absolutely essential for us, and as we have stated previously, considering the blood donation camps we organise and the manner in which blood is being collected, the blood bank must always maintain a sufficient inventory to ensure a proper balance. Ideally, the available stock should always correspond to 1 per cent of the total population," CM Saha said.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the donors and healthcare professionals who participated in the event, noting that such contributions are vital for saving lives during emergencies. "I truly appreciate the way everyone is stepping forward," he added.

Tripura to Implement 193 Flood Control Projects

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha inaugurated a state-of-the-art State Data Centre at the Visvesvaraya Complex, announcing that 193 new flood control projects will be implemented to prevent river erosion and strengthen the state's irrigation infrastructure.

Saha said that a total of 42 dams have been constructed in the state for flood control, and in addition, 193 flood control projects will be implemented to prevent erosion of various rivers.

State Data Centre to Boost Agriculture, Flood Control

CM Saha said that, along with infrastructure development, every field of work needs to be reformed. "The state government is carrying out reform work in line with reality. It has continued the trend of development by adding advanced technology to the work. The establishment of the State Data Centre will expand the irrigation system in the state's agricultural land and will also play a role in flood control. The increase in the GDP of a state is also associated with the agricultural production of that state," the Tripura CM said. (ANI)