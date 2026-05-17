AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal urged students not to lose hope after the NEET exam cancellation, addressing rising stress and suicides. He invited them to share suggestions, as the CBI investigates the paper leak and a re-exam is scheduled.

Kejriwal's Message to Students

Amid growing anxiety among students following the cancellation of the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday reached out directly to students through a video message, urging them not to lose hope and inviting them to share their feelings and suggestions with him through social media.

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Calling suicide "not a solution," Kejriwal asserted that students and society together must find a way to tackle the recurring issue of paper leaks. Kejriwal pointed to the growing distress among students after the NEET exam cancellation on X and stated, "Reports are coming in from everywhere. We are receiving messages and phone calls from many students saying that a large number of children are in depression and stress because of the cancellation of the NEET exam. News is also coming in about the suicide of four students. One in Goa, and I had even visited that child's house in Goa. One student died by suicide in Sikar. One student died by suicide in Delhi."

Understanding the pressure students face, he emphasised, "I want to request all students not to take such an extreme step. I understand your anxiety. I, too, had appeared for the IIT exams and the UPSC exams. We know the kind of stress under which students prepare for and appear in these exams. After giving the paper, if the exam gets cancelled, I was thinking about what I would have gone through had my exam been cancelled at that time."

Appealing to students to seek support instead of harming themselves, Arvind Kejriwal said, "But choosing to end your life, taking such an extreme step, is not the solution to this. We will have to come together and find a solution. I request all students that if you are in depression, please share your feelings with me."

"You can share your feelings with me through social media. I will reach out to you, and together we will find a solution to this. You are all educated and sensible people. We will collectively devise a solution for how to fix NEET. You must have given this some thought as well. Therefore, please send me your suggestions. Together, let us resolve this," the AAP Chief asserted.

NEET Paper Leak: Investigation and Aftermath

The remarks come amid mounting controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination after allegations of a paper leak and subsequent cancellation of the exam.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday produced accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi and sought 14 days' custody for further investigation. Mandhare is part of the National Testing Agency (NTA) panel and served as an expert and translator for the examination process. The CBI told the court that the entire process followed by the NTA is under investigation.

The re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21. As a corrective measure, the Union Education Minister has announced that NEET-UG will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year. (ANI)