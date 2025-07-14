A man posing as an Army officer was arrested in Varanasi for allegedly duping over 25 women via fake matrimonial profiles. He defrauded them of ₹40 lakh over six years using fake IDs, uniforms, and multiple aliases.

Varanasi: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly posing as an Army officer and duping over 25 women by creating fake matrimonial profiles.

He was arrested in Varanasi.

The accused defrauded these women of Rs 40 lakh and had been cheating them for the past six years, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Saravanan Thangamani.

The accused, Dayali Uppal, is a resident of the NTPC Police Station, District Pedapalli, Telangana.

"Today in Thana, Chitaipur Commissionerate Varanasi, we arrested one suspected person named Dayali Upaliya, who is a resident of NTPC Police station, District Pedapalli, Telangana. We found out that he had cheated almost 25 plus women by creating fake matrimonial profiles and has defrauded these women to the tune of Rs 40 lakhs so far and he has been doing it for the last six years," Thangamani told ANI.

"We recovered army uniforms from him. He also has in his custody fake name plates in the names of Major Amit and Major Joseph. In addition to this, we also obtained a few fake ID cards from central police organisations, including the National Investigation Agency, the Territorial Army, and the Jammu & Kashmir Police," he further said.

The police also recovered printing papers that are used for creating these fake ID cards.

"We also got hold of the printing materials, the papers that are used for creating these fake ID cards, and it also came to our notice that he had already married three women by posing himself as an army officer. Based on the complaint by a lady from Chandauli district who is presently residing in Commissionerate Varanasi, she had made a complaint that she was in a relationship with him and when she was asking to legalise the marriage and asking for documents, he was not ready to give them...Further legal action is being taken...," DCP Crime T Saravanan added.

The accused has been arrested in relation to FIR under Sections 115 (2), 351(2), 318(4), 319(2), 338, 336(3), 204, 205, 235 BNS and 6 Arms Act.

When asked, accused Dalai Uppal told that he used to contact different girls through a matrimonial site and trap them in love by telling them that he is an army officer and take a huge amount of money from them.

"I trapped the plaintiff in a love trap through a matrimonial site by telling them that I am an army officer by the name of Joseph and married her about five years ago. After marriage, I and the plaintiff lived together. To date, I have taken about six lakh rupees from the plaintiff. The plaintiff is an officer in the bank. When she was not at home, I used to talk to other girls. To date, I am in contact with about twenty-five girls from different states: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. I am in contact with them and have taken money from them. I had searched the IDs of army officers on the internet and made them myself using a printer. Using them, I could easily trap girls in my love trap," he said.

He said that to impress the girls, he made army uniforms, medals, a fake name plate, fake ID cards of the Army, NIA, Jammu Kashmir Police, Territorial Army and also bought a fake pistol.

"So that no one suspects that I am not in the army. I used to talk to different girls using different fake names and meet them. That is why I had made fake ID cards in different names. I have got my fake ID card, army uniform, printer machine, medals, name plate, Aadhar card and fake pistol recovered by the police. Accepting my crime, I am repeatedly apologising for my mistake," he added.