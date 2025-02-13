Matrimonial Scam: Kerala man poses as groom, introduces wife as sister, dupes woman of Rs 25 lakh; Here's how

An NRI from Kerala's Irinjalakuda, Anshad Mahsil, and his wife, Nitha Anshad, have been booked for allegedly defrauding a woman from Kalamassery of Rs 25 lakh through a matrimonial site.

Kochi: The police have registered a case against an NRI and his wife for allegedly duping a woman of lakhs of rupees after meeting her through a matrimonial website. The accused, identified as Anshad Mahsil from Muthurthi Parambil and his wife Nitha Anshad, both hailing from Irinjalakuda, were booked following a complaint filed by a woman from Kalamassery.

According to the complaint, the accused promised marriage and fraudulently took Rs 25 lakh from the victim. Since the main accused is currently abroad, police have initiated efforts to bring him back to India for legal proceedings.

The case was registered in September last year after the Kalamassery woman reported the scam. Concerned that more individuals might fall victim to similar frauds, the complainant urged swift action. Police revealed that the accused targeted women who had registered on matrimonial sites for remarriage, using fake identities to exploit them financially.

In 2022, a woman from Kalamassery registered on the Way to Nikah matrimonial site seeking remarriage. She was soon approached by a man named "Fahad," who later turned out to be Anshad, using a fake identity and address to gain her trust.

Anshad not only established contact with the woman but also spoke to her mother, expressing his interest in marriage. He convinced the woman that he was divorced and serious about the proposal. Since he was living abroad, he introduced his wife, Nitha, as his sister. Later, Nitha and another individual visited Kalamassery to finalize the marriage arrangements.

Later, Anshad claimed that his business had collapsed and that he was facing severe financial difficulties, making it impossible for him to return to India. Using this excuse, he persuaded the woman to transfer money to an account belonging to his wife, Nitha, whom he had introduced as his sister.

To further deceive her, Anshad falsely claimed that due to his inability to return, he had surrendered himself at a Dubai police station and was currently in jail.

During this time, Anshad secretly returned to India on a one-and-a-half-month leave. Growing suspicious, the woman decided to verify the details he had provided under the fake identity "Fahad." Her investigation revealed that she had been deceived—Anshad was, in fact, already married to Nitha, and the couple had two daughters aged 7 and 11.

Realizing she had been scammed, the woman immediately filed a police complaint. Authorities are now working to bring Anshad back to India for legal proceedings, while his wife, Nitha, has been granted interim bail.

