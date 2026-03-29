UP authorities resumed a demolition drive in Varanasi's Dalmandi for a road widening project. With heavy security and drone surveillance, the PWD-led operation is targeting 30 identified buildings, after being paused for the festival season.

Uttar Pradesh Authorities on Sunday resumed demolition operations in Varanasi's Dalmandi area as part of road widening project with security forces drawn from multiple police stations. Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Police Department were present at the site.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Drone Surveillance and Security Measures

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dashashwamedh, Varanasi Atul Anjan Tripathi said entire area is being monitored via drones and action is set to be taken against 30 specific buildings that have been identified. "Today, demolition action has been initiated once again. This is a PWD operation, in which thirty buildings have been identified for today. Adequate security measures have been taken. Force has been deployed. Along with the paramilitary, civil forces from several police stations have been deployed," he told ANI.

PWD Outlines Demolition Progress

PWD Executive Engineer KK Singh said the drive had been suspended during the festival season after Ramadan to avoid inconvenience to the public. "Today, action is being taken against approximately thirty houses. Demolition action is being taken only on those houses on which we have already cracked the building. So far, 25 houses have been completely demolished. Today, only PWD proceedings are being carried out," he told reporters. (ANI)