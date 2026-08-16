ABVP organised a Round Table Conference in Patna on 'National Education and Examination Reforms'. Academicians, VCs, and experts deliberated on challenges in higher education and suggested reforms for the examination system to make it transparent.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Bihar Pradesh, in association with Vidyarthi Vikas Parishad, organised a one-day Round Table Conference on "National Education and Examination Reforms" at the AN Sinha Institute of Social Sciences, Patna. Eminent academicians, university Vice-Chancellors, professors, research scholars, and education-sector stakeholders participated in the conference and deliberated on key challenges facing higher education and the examination system.

Session on Higher Education Reforms

The first session, "Opportunities, Challenges and Potential Reforms in Higher Education in the Country and Bihar," was chaired by former Patna University Vice-Chancellor and eminent educationist Prof. Ras Bihari Prasad Singh. The discussion covered the present condition of universities and colleges, student facilities, academic requirements, and the need to align higher education with global standards.

Reforming the Examination System

The second session, "Reforms in the Examination System of Bihar and the Country," was chaired by former Nalanda Open University Vice-Chancellor and eminent mathematician Prof. KC Singh. Experts discussed question-paper security, examination conduct, evaluation, results, and grievance redressal, and suggested technological and institutional measures to make examinations more transparent, secure, credible, and student-centric.

Call for Continuous and Collaborative Reform

ABVP National Organising Secretary Ashish Chauhan said, "Continuous reform in education is essential to safeguard the academic interests of students, strengthen universities and colleges, and respond to changing global educational requirements." He said meaningful and sustained improvement was possible only through active participation, cooperation, and coordination among governments, educational institutions, regulatory bodies, and all other stakeholders.

"Serious dialogue and constructive deliberation are essential for ensuring effective implementation of education policies and programmes," Chauhan said. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Kshetra Karyawah Mohan Singh and Kshetra Bauddhik Pramukh Rana also shared their views on the importance of education, teachers, and academic campuses.

Key Dignitaries in Attendance

Patna University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajay Kumar Singh, Jai Prakash University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Premendra Kumar Bajpai, principals, heads of departments, academicians, and research scholars attended the conference ABVP National Joint Organising Secretary Govind Nayak, Kshetriya Sangathan Mantri Pradeep Shekhawat, Bihar Pradesh President Vineet Laldev, Vivekanand Tiwari, Bihar Pradesh Minister Sumit Singh, Purushottam Singh, and Alok Tiwari were also present. (ANI)