JPSC-JSSC job aspirants in Ranchi escalated their protest, burning effigies of CM Hemant Soren, Rahul Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav over inaction. Demanding a CBI probe, they announced plans to gherao the CM's residence and continue hunger strikes.

The ongoing agitation by JPSC-JSSC aspirants escalated on Sunday as protesters demonstrated against government inaction, burning effigies of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Protesters' Symbolic Actions and Outcry

Speaking to the media, Baha Linda, a protester, explained the symbolism behind burning the effigies and shaved his head to mourn the political leadership and remarked on the state of governance. Baha Linda said, "I am the younger brother of Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren. It is my duty to dedicate my body, mind, and resources to their final rites. Once their cremation is over and the ashes remain, I will be the one who has to stand up and immerse them in the Swarnarekha Ghat to fulfill a younger brother's duty. You cannot expect anything from the dead. These people are like the dead. They only develop their own families; they are trapped in dynastic politics. They garner votes from Jharkhand but develop only their own families, so one cannot expect much from the dead... I shaved my head. I am observing mourning for my elder brothers Rahul and Hemant Ji..."

Another protestor, Aryan Singh, pointed out the national political leaders remaining silent on local job exam crises in Jharkhand. He said, "Today, effigies of three people were burned: Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Hemant Soren. When the NEET issue arose in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi took the stage and spoke very vocally about it. This implies that if you aren't speaking up here, then you were merely using our future and the students' plight to further your own political interests, essentially warming your seat of power at our expense."

"You were very active on Twitter back then, but now there isn't a single tweet from you. People have been suffering for so long, and the government needs to realise that students are becoming increasingly agitated; this is our right, and we will move heaven and earth; we will leave no stone unturned to secure what is rightfully ours. Our only request to the government is to listen to our demands," the protestor added.

Opposition Leader Urges Dialogue

On the other hand, on Sunday, Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi urged the state government to hold talks with protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants and address their demands. Speaking to ANI, Marandi said, "The government should not remain adamant on its stance. It should pay attention to the students' demands. The government should hold talks with the students without any delay."

Agitation to Intensify Amid Hunger Strike

The remarks came as JPSC-JSSC aspirants continued their protest in Ranchi for the past 23 days. Meanwhile, as the protest by aspirants of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in Ranchi entered its 23rd day on Sunday, student leaders have announced an escalation of their agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. They have announced they would gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in Ranchi on August 20, demanding his resignation.

Speaking to ANI from the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, student protester Prem Nayak, who is on the 13th day of a hunger strike, said, "Today marks the 23rd day of the protest and the 13th day of the hunger strike. The government is not serious at all. I don't think I will survive much longer; the situation is critical. The fever started yesterday. They tried to take me away for treatment, but I refused. They took Devendra Nath Mahato away and are not allowing him to return. Their intention is to break the movement."

"Discussions regarding laying siege to the CM's residence are ongoing; nothing has been finalised yet. In my view, a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' would be better than laying siege to the Chief Minister's residence. Shutting down all schools and colleges is another excellent idea; these are two measures worth considering," he said.

Student leader Ravindra Paswan also addressed the gathering and urged the state government to address the students' demands. "There has been no response from the government so far. We urge the Chief Minister not to heed those around him who are misleading him, but to consider the students' concerns. Rest assured, if you take a decision in the interest of the students today, the entire student community will stand by you," Paswan told ANI.

Demands for CBI Probe and CM's Resignation

On Saturday, Jharkhand student leaders announced that they will burn effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi across all 24 district headquarters on Sunday. Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, student leader Piyush Kumar said the agitation would now move beyond the "Gandhian way" of protest.

The leaders demanded the cancellation of JSSC CGL and JPSC 11th to 13th examinations, a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities and the resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren if their demands are not met. "JPSC 11th to 13th, JSSC CGL cancellation and along with that a CBI inquiry. And if it's not happening, then the Honourable Chief Minister should resign," Kumar said.

Announcing the next phase of the agitation, he said, "We will burn effigies at district headquarters across the state, including in Ranchi, starting tomorrow. "

The student leaders have been demanding action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). They have also demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities. The announcement comes amid the ongoing protest by students, with student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on an indefinite hunger strike. Mahto had alleged that police stopped him from participating in an Independence Day Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi and accused personnel of assaulting students. (ANI)