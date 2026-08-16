Amrit Udyan in Rashtrapati Bhavan is open for public visit for its Summer Annuals Edition, 2026, until September 15. Entry is free but requires advance online booking. The Udyan will be open from 10 am to 6 pm, except on Mondays.

Amrit Udyan in Rashtrapati Bhavan has opened for public visit for the Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition, 2026. It will remain open till September 15 this year.

President Droupadi Murmu had graced the opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition on Thursday.

Visitor Information

Timings and Schedule

The Udyan will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm, with the last entry at 5 pm. It will remain closed on all Mondays for maintenance.

Entry and Booking Details

An official release said that entry and exit for visitors will be from Gate No. 35, located near North Avenue Road.

Entry to Amrit Udyan will be free of cost. Visitors have to book their slots online at visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in advance. Booking of slots for a particular day will close at 10 am on the previous day. On-the-spot booking is not available.

Facilities and Transportation

For the convenience of the visitors, drinking water stalls, first aid posts, rain shelter and restrooms will be set up along the route of the visit.

A shuttle bus service will also be available from Central Secretariat Metro Station to the entry point to the Amrit Udyan at an interval of every 30 minutes between 9.30 am and 6 pm. (ANI)