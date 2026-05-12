Indian Railways has suspended a TTE after a viral video showed him allegedly offering a Vande Bharat Express ticket at a discounted rate inside a train coach. The clip sparked debate online. Railway authorities including Railway Seva and DRM Danapur responded publicly. The case has raised concerns about transparency and accountability.

The Indian Railways has suspended a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) after a video showed him allegedly offering a Vande Bharat Express ticket at a discounted rate to a passenger. The video is circulating widely on social media platforms. It appears to show a conversation between a passenger and the TTE inside a train coach. The clip quickly gained attention online and led to public debate.

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What was seen in the clip

In the video, the TTE could be heard speaking to a passenger about ticket arrangements. As the passenger recorded the interaction, the official allegedly said that what was being requested was 'not allowed'.

He then appeared to explain that he could arrange the ticket for Rs 380. According to the conversation shown in the clip, if the ticket was not arranged through him, the passenger would need to pay around Rs 700 for the same journey.

The full context of the discussion is not clear. However, the video suggested that the ticket might have been offered outside the normal booking process.

The passenger continued asking questions while the TTE stood near the berth and tried to explain the price difference.

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Social media post and caption

The account that shared the video wrote in the caption that a Vande Bharat ticket worth about Rs 750 was being arranged by the TTE for Rs 380, and that the passenger recorded the exchange and made it public.

After the video spread online, it drew widespread attention and discussion.

Railway authorities respond

Following the circulation of the clip, railway authorities reacted publicly. Both Railway Seva and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Danapur addressed the issue in the comments section.

The incident prompted official action, and the TTE was suspended pending further review.

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The video triggered mixed responses on social media.

Some users criticised the alleged conduct. They said such actions raise concerns about corruption and misuse of authority in public services. These users stressed that railway staff must follow proper rules and procedures.

Others reacted differently. Some users joked about the situation and suggested that the TTE might have been trying to help the passenger get a cheaper ticket.

A few commenters described the practice as something from an earlier time when informal adjustments were more common. However, several users disagreed with that view. They said bypassing official systems weakens fairness and accountability in railway operations.

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Larger discussion on transparency

The viral clip has started a wider conversation about transparency in railway ticketing and on-board ticket checks. Many users discussed the importance of proper procedures and strict monitoring.

The case has also highlighted the role of vigilance in preventing unauthorised practices within public transport systems.

Authorities have taken note of the incident, and further review may follow depending on internal findings.