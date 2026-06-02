DMK's A Raja criticises TN CM C Joseph Vijay's governance, questioning his silence on policy issues like NEP and delimitation. He slammed the CM's credibility and questioned his engagement with the media after meeting the Prime Minister.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Deputy General Secretary and Member of Parliament A Raja on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, questioning his political stance and credibility, while also targeting the BJP over key policy issues in Tamil Nadu. Raja raised a series of questions on governance, law and order, and policy implementation in the state, and alleged inconsistency in opposition positions on issues including the National Education Policy and delimitation, while also criticising what he termed political silence on cultural and administrative matters.

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Raja Questions Governance and Policy Implementation

Addressing a press conference, Raja said, "It was Stalin who said EWS would not be allowed in Tamil Nadu. You could not even oppose the imposition of Vande Mataram. We never said we would not criticise your administrative failures. What is the problem in restoring law and order? Why does a new government need a grace period for that? What budget allocation has been made for the Singappen Scheme? Which districts have been allotted vehicles and police personnel? Why has the scheme not yet been launched?"

"DMK stopped delimitation, the National Education Policy and the PM SHRI scheme together? Where did Vijay Bro's strength disappear in front of Prime Minister Modi? If you say you will not speak now about saffron paint being applied to the identity and cultural image of Thiruvalluvar, then when will you speak? Is TVK some divine force? Did TVK not select candidates based on caste and religion? The people of Tirchy East constituency should remain cautious," he said.

'Reckless and Directionless Government'

He further said Vijay had failed to respond effectively to questions raised in the Assembly and questioned his engagement with the media after meeting the Prime Minister.

"Karnataka DK Shivakumar, who is set to become Karnataka's Chief Minister, says Vijay is not even a factor. When the DMK was in power, they couldn't do it. There are legal complications in the Katchatheevu issue, but instead of explaining how they will resolve them, their ministers say 'no comment'. They are incapable of securing additional electricity even during the summer. Vijay is running a reckless and directionless government. Chief Minister Vijay is not qualified to claim that he alone is the leader of Tamil Nadu. Sixty-five per cent of the people rejected him. Do not lower the dignity of your chair by speaking about Stalin," he said.

"Why was Vijay unable to answer the questions raised by Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin in the Assembly? After meeting the Prime Minister, why did Vijay return without meeting the media? Second- and third-rung leaders in DMK and AIADMK may have spoken about an alliance, but our leader remained firm. Meeting the press is a constitutional responsibility. Vijay's allegation that DMK is plotting conspiracies is sheer madness," he further said. (ANI)