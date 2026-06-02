PM Modi expressed deep grief over the Surat bus accident, announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's kin and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Rescue operations are underway, with authorities providing all possible assistance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep grief over a tragic mishap in the Surat district of Gujarat and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the each deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The Prime Minister also announced a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident, emphasising that rescue operations are actively underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance at the accident site.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply pained to hear about a mishap in Surat district, Gujarat. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway, and authorities are providing all possible assistance at the accident site".

Deeply pained to hear about a mishap in Surat district, Gujarat. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance at the accident site. An… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 2, 2026

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO statement further read.

Police provide details on the collision

Earlier According to a top police officer, the collision occurred on the stretch leading from Bardoli towards Vyara and following the severe collision, one of the buses caught fire.

Inspector General (IG), Surat (Rural), Prem Vir Singh, stated that the accident was triggered after a passenger bus rammed into a water tanker from behind, crossed the divider and collided head-on with another bus coming from the opposite direction.

"A water tanker was travelling ahead on the road. A bus carrying passengers collided with the tanker from behind. The driver of the bus lost control of the steering wheel; the bus crossed the divider and collided with another bus approaching from the opposite direction," IG Singh told ANI.

"The injured individuals have been admitted to various hospitals across Bardoli. An investigation is currently underway to determine exactly how many other people, if any, were present on the buses," he stated.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and further details are awaited. (ANI)