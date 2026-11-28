A passenger travelling from Bengaluru to Belagavi aboard a Vande Bharat Express discovered a large rusty metal bolt in the vada served as part of his onboard meal. He shared photographs and a video of the discovery on social media.

A passenger travelling from Bengaluru to Belagavi aboard a Vande Bharat Express discovered a large rusty metal bolt in the vada served as part of his onboard meal. He shared photographs and a video of the discovery on social media.

Identified as Samarth Kodial on X, the passenger posted about the incident on November 27. He tagged Indian Railways, IRCTC and railway grievance channels, urging officials to look into what he described as a serious lapse in food quality.

“A large bolt found in Vada in the Vande Bharath meal while travelling from Bengaluru to Belagavi today. This is a huge lapse in food quality. Please look into this matter,” he wrote.

Watch the viral video here:

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The post included pictures of the meal and a video showing a half-eaten vada on a plate, with a rusty bolt placed beside it. The visuals prompted a response from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

IRCTC apologised to the passenger for the experience, replying, “The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.”

The railway catering body also said it had taken strict action against the service provider concerned. In its response, IRCTC stated: “Taking serious note of the incident, strict punitive action has been taken against the concerned service provider. Furthermore, the staff at the kitchen unit have been instructed to ensure strict adherence to the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The concerned officials have also been instructed to conduct a thorough inspection of the kitchen and ensure all equipment is properly checked before food preparation starts, so as to prevent any recurrence.”

IRCTC said kitchen staff must follow prescribed procedures and officials must inspect the facility and check equipment before food preparation. It did not name the service provider or specify the punitive action taken.

The incident has put the spotlight on the quality of meals served aboard Vande Bharat trains. The discovery of a metal object in food raises concerns about preparation, inspection and quality-control procedures on premium train services.

IRCTC says action has been taken and additional checks have been ordered. The passenger's post has renewed attention on the need for stricter monitoring of onboard food services and accountability when such lapses are reported.