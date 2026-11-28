Gardening Tips: 5 Ways To Use Home-Grown Aloe Vera Plant This Winter Season
Here are 5 best ways to use homegrown aloe vera plants this winter season. From self-care to medicinal use. Keep scrolling to learn more!
To Aloe goodness!
Aloe Vera plants are super multi-functional and a great addition to your winter garden. They don't look nice, lush, and green but offer several self-care and medical benefits for the chilly weather.
Excellent hair mask
If you are facing an itchy, dry scalp with dandruff during winter, make an excellent hair mask with methi seeds, dahi, and aloe vera gel.
Cooling gel
If you feel dry and itchy skin this winter season, then look for some aloe vera gel and apply it on your face for a cooling effect. It is also a great cure for acne.
Digestive support!
You can also churn fresh aloe juice or gel to ease occasional constipation or calm an upset stomach during heavier winter meals. But, check with your doctor first and do not eat raw leaf.
Minor cuts, scrapes, and burns
Fresh aloe vera gel has soothing, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties that help calm small kitchen burns, nicks, and chafed spots
Lightweight hydration
Without feeling heavy, gel retains moisture to relieve dry areas on the cheeks, lips, elbows, and heels. When chilly air dries out your skin barrier, a little application of aloe combined with a heavier oil or cream helps retain moisture.
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