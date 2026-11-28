Justice G R Swaminathan praised Supreme Court Justice Aravind Kumar for a December 2025 ruling that affirmed access to justice as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, while addressing the SMaRT 4 Bharat event.

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Madras High Court judge Justice G R Swaminathan on Saturday thanked Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar, referring to one of his judgments, which recognised access to justice as part of the fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution. Speaking at the ‘The Justice Dialogues’ session at SMaRT 4 Bharat, Justice Swaminathan referred to a December 18, 2025 judgment delivered by a Supreme Court bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria. The apex court bench had upheld the notification establishing a bench of the Bombay High Court at Kolhapur and dismissed a writ petition challenging it in Ranjeet Baburao Nimbalkar v. State of Maharashtra. Referring to the judgment’s observation that access to justice is part of the right to life under Article 21, Justice Swaminathan thanked Justice Kumar. Interestingly, Justice Swaminathan clarified that he was quoting Justice Kumar for only that reason — upholding the constitutional principle of access to justice under Article 21 in his December, 2025 judgement — and not for “any other reason”. “For that reason only I’ll quote Justice Aravind Kumar and for no other reason,” Justice Swaminathan said.

Justice Swaminathan’s remarks come a day after Justice Aravind Kumar passed a strongly worded order on Friday, taking exception to the Tamil Nadu administration’s failure to implement the Supreme Court’s November 20 interim order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai. The dispute originated from an order passed by a single-judge bench of Justice Swaminathan of the Madras High Court directing the lighting of the traditional lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on the hill near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah. A Division Bench of the High Court subsequently upheld his decision. The Tamil Nadu government challenged the High Court’s decision before the Supreme Court. On November 20, the Supreme Court stayed portions of the Division Bench judgment but permitted a one-time lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon on November 24 to mark the Karthigai Deepam festival. The lamp, however, was not lit at the Deepathoon, leading to contempt proceedings before the Supreme Court. On November 27, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi took strong exception to the failure to implement its direction and initiated contempt proceedings against state officials and temple authorities. Justice Swaminathan’s original order had also led to an impeachment motion being moved against him. On December 9, 2025, more than 100 Opposition party MPs submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking his removal under Articles 217 and 124 of the Constitution. The notice followed his order in the Deepam dispute. During his key address, Justice Swaminathan also referred to his roots in Thiruvarur and attributed that to his strong belief in access to justice. The panel discussion featured Justice Swaminathan, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, advocate Guru Prakash Paswan and advocate Ram Meyappan. (ANI)