Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala and Mallikarjun Kharge have denounced the proposed Delimitation Bill, alleging it seeks to undermine South Indian states and consolidate power for the BJP, posing a significant threat to Indian democracy.

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], November 28 (ANI): Congress Working Committee member and Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday said the Delimitation Bill will undermine the political representation of the South Indian states and the federal structure. He said the BJP is trying to implement an agenda to consolidate its own political interests and power. The BJP's aim, he said, is to ensure political dominance for the North Indian states and weaken the voice of the South Indian states in Parliament. He added that this move is a challenge to the unity and democracy of the country. Chennithala said the BJP's claim that the main objective of delimitation is to ensure one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha is an outright lie. The attempt, he alleged, is to subvert the country's democracy and impose the Sangh Parivar's agenda. The Union Government, he said, is adopting an approach of politically punishing the South Indian states, which have been a model for the country in population control, social development, and fields such as education and health. Chennithala said the South Indian states must stand united on the delimitation issue, and that the Congress will wage a strong fight to protect the rights of the states and to ensure equal justice in the democratic system.

Earlier today, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Narendra Modi government of attempting to consolidate power through its proposed delimitation legislation, calling the constitutional amendment Bill a “grave threat to democracy” and alleging that the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats was aimed at securing power indefinitely. Addressing a press conference after the meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, Kharge said the government was seeking to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and alleged that the move was intended to help it retain power. "All the leaders of our INDIA alliance have collectively determined that the constitutional amendment bill being introduced by the Modi government poses a grave threat to democracy. It is a threat because, in an attempt to dismantle democracy and consolidate absolute power, they are now aiming for '800 paar'. Previously, they had set a target of '400 paar' in the elections--a goal that has since fallen by the wayside. Now, by increasing the number of seats to 850, they seek to seize and retain power indefinitely," Kharge said. (ANI)