The Petroleum Ministry assured citizens of adequate petrol and diesel supply, warning against unsafe storage in loose containers. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated there is no fuel crisis in India despite global challenges.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday issued an advisory to citizens stating that petrol and diesel are adequately available at retail outlets across the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The ministry urged consumers not to take or store fuel in loose or inappropriate containers, warning that such practices pose serious safety risks.

According to the advisory, retail outlets have been instructed to strictly adhere to safety guidelines while dispensing fuel.

The ministry further said that any violation of the prescribed safety norms by retail outlets will invite strict action.

Important advisory for citizens. Petrol and diesel are adequately available at retail outlets across the country. Consumers are advised not to take or store fuel in loose or inappropriate containers, as it poses serious safety risks. Retail outlets have been instructed to… pic.twitter.com/5KtQW5dbnR

— Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) March 14, 2026

No Petroleum Crisis in India, Says Union Minister

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said there is no crisis regarding petroleum products in India, even as the West Asia conflict poses challenges for global energy markets.

Speaking to the media, Shekhawat said the current war-like conditions in the Middle East have created concerns for several countries, stating that some neighbouring countries are facing serious disruptions.

"There is no crisis regarding petroleum products in India... the war-like situation in the Middle East has posed a challenge to all countries. Speaking of our neighbouring countries, an emergency-like situation prevails in Pakistan, while schools and colleges have been closed in Bangladesh," he said.

Govt's Strategy to Secure Energy Supplies

Highlighting the government's strategy to secure energy supplies, Shekhawat said India has significantly diversified its crude oil import sources."We used to import crude oil from a total of 27 countries earlier; now the government has signed agreements with 40 countries for crude oil imports. We have diversified our supply lines," he said, adding that while the gas supply has been disrupted, the government has taken necessary steps to keep the supply going.

He also said protocols have been put in place to prevent black marketing and hoarding of petroleum products.

Shekhawat Hits Back at Congress

Responding to the criticism over the situation from the Congress, he accused them of attempting to create an unnecessary controversy over the issue.

"The Congress has no issue, that's why they are trying to make it an issue," he said.

(ANI)