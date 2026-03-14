Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said the state's 2026-27 budget will boost balanced growth across agriculture, industry, and youth employment. He highlighted provisions for women's empowerment, skills, and innovation to lead the state to prosperity.

Budget Aims for Balanced Growth and Prosperity

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday stated that the state's 2026-27 budget is aimed at boosting balanced growth across sectors such as agriculture, industry, youth employment and women's empowerment, adding that the financial plan will help move the state toward prosperity while supporting skill development and innovation. He added that the budget was passed after over 41 hours of discussion in the Assembly.

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Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said, "It is our resolve that Uttarakhand becomes the best state in the country... We are continuously working hard, formulating plans. This time's budget is moving in that very direction so that every sector progresses, there is immense potential in our mother power. Our mothers and sisters possess great capability. Even after difficult circumstances, the products made by them are continuously gaining recognition... Provisions have been made in this budget for the skills, employment, and innovation of the youth. Agriculture is a major sector."

He added, "The budget has been prepared keeping everyone in mind. Here, along with the industrial sector, we are working to promote the agriculture and horticulture sectors. In the budget, we have made new provisions after discussions with stakeholders. I am satisfied that, this time too, there has been a discussion in the assembly for more than 41 hours by both the ruling and opposition sides. The general budget has been passed. In the coming times, this budget will swiftly lead the state towards prosperity."

Governor Highlights Transparent Governance and Development

Earlier, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) highlighted the government's efforts to take Uttarakhand to new heights through transparent and accountable governance. During the Budget Session of the State Legislative Assembly, he emphasised strengthening infrastructure, expanding digital services, and promoting public participation.

The Governor further mentioned the various initiatives and schemes being implemented by the state government to create employment and self-employment opportunities for youth, promote women's empowerment, increase farmers' income, strengthen education and healthcare services, and encourage tourism and investment. (ANI)