UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressed a massive gathering of saints at a Dharm Sabha in Haryana's Kaithal. He highlighted the spiritual significance of Songal village and said such events strengthen the country's spiritual and cultural heritage.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that a massive gathering of saints and devotees has assembled in Songal village after many years, highlighting the spiritual significance and historic legacy of the land. Addressing a Dharm Sabha during a religious programme in Songal village in Haryana's Kaithal, the Chief Minister said he felt privileged to be part of the event and to receive the blessings of saints and devotees gathered at the sacred site.

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A Sacred Land with Historic Legacy

"After many years, such a massive gathering of saints and devotees has assembled here in Songal. On this sacred land, a land that has demonstrated its influence in every era, I have the privilege today, through this holy Bhandara and Dharm Sabha, to seek your darshan and, through you, to pay my respects to that sacred tradition," UP CM Yogi Adityanath said.

CM Yogi described the land of Songal as spiritually significant and said that it has played an important role in preserving religious traditions over the years. According to him, gatherings of saints and devotees help strengthen the spiritual and cultural heritage of the country and inspire people to follow the path of faith and service.

Events Promote Unity and Reinforce Values

UP CM Yogi Adityanath further said that such events not only reinforce religious values but also bring together people from different regions, promoting unity and harmony among devotees. He also appreciated the organisers and local devotees for arranging the Dharm Sabha and Bhandara, which witnessed participation from a large number of saints, spiritual leaders, and followers.

The programme included religious discourses and a community feast, where devotees gathered to participate in prayers and spiritual discussions. The Chief Minister, Yogi, offered his respects to the saints present at the event and reiterated the importance of preserving India's rich spiritual traditions.

Lucknow's Green Corridor Project

Earlier, on Friday, Yogi Adityanath, along with Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh inaugurated two phases of the 28-kilometre Green Corridor project in Lucknow, marking a major step toward improving urban mobility in the state capital. The inauguration of the 28-kilometre project took place alongside the laying of the foundation stone for the upcoming two phases. CM Yogi said that the state government worked to translate former PM Atal Bihari Vajpaye's vision into reality on the ground under the leadership of the Defence Minister Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)