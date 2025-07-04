Indian Railways revises reservation chart rules: Here's what changes
To improve travel planning, Indian Railways has introduced new guidelines for train reservation chart preparation.
New Indian Railways Rule
In a move to enhance passenger convenience, Indian Railways has introduced new guidelines regarding train reservation chart preparation. These changes aim to improve travel planning by providing passengers with more clarity on ticket status beforehand. The new rule changes chart preparation times, so passengers can better see confirmed seats before their trip.
Indian Railways Update
Per Indian Railways' latest update, the first reservation chart for trains departing between 5:00 AM and 2:00 PM will be prepared at 9:00 PM the previous night. For trains scheduled to depart after 2:00 PM or between midnight and 5:00 AM, the first chart will be created 8 hours before departure.
This new schedule replaces the previous rule, where the first chart was prepared 4 hours before departure, giving passengers more time to check their reservation status.
Current Reservation Rules
Under the current system, the second reservation chart, accommodating current bookings, is generated between 30 and 5 minutes before train departure. Any berths remaining vacant after the first chart become available for current booking.
This process helps fill last-minute cancellations and ensures maximum seat occupancy. However, the Railway Board hasn't specified any changes to the second chart process under this update.
Railway Zones
Previously, different railway zones had varying practices regarding chart preparation, often causing confusion among passengers. It was in 2015 that Indian Railways brought uniformity by fixing a standard chart time. The current amendment comes after a pilot test in the Bikaner division, where charts were prepared 24 hours in advance. Based on the results, the 8-hour buffer was found more practical, leading to this recent decision.
Transparent Reservations
With the updated chart guidelines, passengers can now plan their journeys with greater certainty regarding ticket confirmation. This move is expected to reduce last-minute anxiety and improve seat allocation efficiency.
Also, if a confirmed ticket is canceled between 48 and 12 hours before departure, passengers will receive a 25% refund, and the released berth will be available for current booking. These updates are part of Indian Railways' ongoing efforts to make train travel more streamlined and user-friendly.