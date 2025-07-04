Image Credit : our own

Per Indian Railways' latest update, the first reservation chart for trains departing between 5:00 AM and 2:00 PM will be prepared at 9:00 PM the previous night. For trains scheduled to depart after 2:00 PM or between midnight and 5:00 AM, the first chart will be created 8 hours before departure.

This new schedule replaces the previous rule, where the first chart was prepared 4 hours before departure, giving passengers more time to check their reservation status.