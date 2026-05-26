In Valsad, Gujarat, a youth group 'Go Green' has planted nearly 3,000 trees on Parnera Hill over five years. They celebrate birthdays by buying saplings, setting an example of community-driven environmental conservation to combat climate change.

At a time when climate change and rising temperatures are major concerns, a group of young volunteers in Gujarat's Valsad is setting an example of community-driven environmental conservation through a sustained tree plantation initiative on Parnera Hill.

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The youth-led group, called "Go Green," began its mission five years ago with a simple idea: celebrating birthdays by purchasing saplings instead of spending money on parties and celebrations. Since then, the 15-member group has planted nearly 3,000 trees on Parnera Hill in South Gujarat.

A Self-Funded Mission for Fulfilment

Despite their personal and professional commitments, the volunteers continue to climb the hill every Sunday carrying water and supplies to nurture the saplings. Go Green group member Priti Bhavsar said the initiative gives them a sense of fulfilment and responsibility towards the environment. "Plantation gives us a sense of satisfaction that we have done something for the environment. The work we are doing is being carried out with our own resources and expenses. We do not take anyone's help for this," she said.

Bhavsar added that the group aims to leave behind a green legacy for future generations. "We only want to leave behind a forest for the next generation and gift free oxygen to the generations to come," she said.

Ecological Impact on Parnera Hill

The plantation drive has significantly improved greenery and biodiversity on Parnera Hill. Volunteers have planted native species such as banyan, peepal and arjun trees, which help reduce soil erosion, support groundwater recharge and create habitats for birds and wildlife. The initiative is now being viewed as a strong example of people-led environmental conservation in Gujarat.

Tackling Global Warming Locally

Another group member, Bhavin Patel, said the volunteers are contributing in their own way towards tackling the growing challenge of global warming. "Our only aim is to contribute in our own small way towards addressing the growing problem of global warming in today's circumstances. With this thought, we have undertaken plantation drives," he said.

"We are making every possible effort so that future generations can get relief from global warming," Patel added.

Today, Parnera Hill has emerged not only as a greener landmark in South Gujarat but also as a symbol of how collective action and community spirit among youth can contribute meaningfully towards environmental protection and sustainability. (ANI)