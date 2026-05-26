Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched his book, 'Apnapan - Narendra Modi Sang Mere Anubhav', detailing his experiences with the PM. The event was attended by top BJP leaders who lauded the work as an inspirational must-read.

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Union Minister Jayant Singh Chaudhary on Tuesday attended the high-profile launch of 'Apnapan - Narendra Modi Sang Mere Anubhav', a book authored by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Speaking at the event, the Union Minister lauded the literary effort, noting that the book offers a deep, personal insight into the experiences shared by the author.

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"He (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) has shared his experiences. If you read the book, it contains many descriptions. This is an inspirational book," said Jayant. The book captures various facets of the author's association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting on their shared journey and experiences within the political landscape.

Leaders Praise Chouhan's Chronicle of PM Modi's Journey

Meanwhile, following the high-profile launch of the book 'Apnapan, Narendra Modi Sang Mere Anubhav' earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya praised the author, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, for successfully chronicling the multifaceted journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the event at the NASC Complex in New Delhi, the Minister highlighted the significance of the book as a record of PM Modi's evolution through various leadership roles.

"Shivraj Singh Chouhan and our team have had the opportunity to work with PM Modi. We have seen PM Narendra Modi as a national minister, seen him as a national general secretary, seen him as a Chief Minister, and as a PM," Vijayvargiya remarked. "Wherever he has hoisted the flags of success, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has certainly done the work of documenting that. I want to congratulate him; he has done a very good job. The book will be beneficial for everyone", he said.

Following the successful launch of 'Apnapan - Narendra Modi Sang Mere Anubhav' today, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi joined a host of senior party leaders in praising the work authored by Chouhan. "Whenever someone shares their experiences, many people learn a lot from their experience. In this case, the Prime Minister has completed 12 years as Prime Minister, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan has spent 35 years with him... I believe this book will be a must-read, not just for political workers, but for everyone", she said.

Author Recalls PM Modi's Technological Foresight

Earlier, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched his book, 'Apnapan: My Experiences With Narendra Modi' on Tuesday. The work offers a deep dive into his personal memories and professional journey alongside the Prime Minister, spanning nearly three decades. During the launch, Chouhan recalled one of his memories of PM during the elections from far back, through which he highlighted that PM Modi was able to recognise the impact of technology in the development of the nation.

"In a meeting that was organised to prepare for the elections. In that meeting, Narendra Bhai asked, 'Tell me, who has an email ID?' People started looking at each other's faces. There was a moment of silence, then the late Babulalji Gaur, who later became Chief Minister, said, 'Narendra Bhai, what's going to happen with this female email?'...He (PM Modi) knew that technology was essential to shape India's future, to build a developed India. He understood the use of technology at that time. He could see far ahead and work to make arrangements ahead of time," he told the attendees.

The event was attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, along with several Union Ministers, public representatives and distinguished guests.

Chouhan on His Experiences and PM's 'Golden Era'

In an X post, Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted that he has worked closely with PM Modi for a long time, during which he was able to observe and understand him as a "dedicated worker, a skilled administrator, a visionary leader, and a remarkable organisation builder."

Emphasising that he has woven the 'invaluable experiences, memories, lessons, and emotional moments' with the PM in this book, Chouhan expressed confidence that it will give the next generation a look inside Prime Minister Modi's personality, the vastness of his heart, his dedication to national service, and his intimate affection toward workers.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 12 years as PM, hailing his tenure as "the golden era of India's reconstruction".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who first took the oath of office on May 26, 2014, has since been sworn in for two consecutive terms in 2019 and 2024. (ANI)