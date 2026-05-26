Delhi's Barapullah Phase-III project is in its final stage and will be ready for inauguration by June 30, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh announced. The corridor is expected to ease traffic between Sarai Kale Khan, Mayur Vihar and NH-24.

Delhi's much-awaited Barapullah Phase-III project is now in its final stage, with PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh today conducting a detailed inspection of the project site and reviewing the pace of ongoing works with senior officials and engineers. During the visit, the Minister announced that the remaining construction work is progressing rapidly and the corridor will be fully ready for inauguration by June 30, according to the release.

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A Transformational Mobility Corridor

Barapullah Phase-III, which remained stalled for nearly a decade due to technical, environmental and procedural challenges, is now finally nearing completion under continuous monitoring by the present government. Stretching across critical parts of East and Central Delhi, the corridor is expected to significantly ease traffic movement between Sarai Kale Khan, Mayur Vihar, NH-24, DND Flyway and Ring Road.

The project is also set to become a landmark in urban infrastructure development. For the first time in India, a flyover corridor has been designed with a dedicated cycle track, promoting greener and more sustainable mobility for Delhiites. Alongside faster vehicular movement, the project also includes pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and modern urban design elements.

Another major engineering highlight of the project is the special bridge structure over the Yamuna floodplain. To ensure that the natural flow of the river remains completely undisturbed, the bridge has been constructed with pillar spans stretching nearly 125 metres, drastically reducing interference within the active river zone and minimising environmental impact.

Minister Reviews Progress

Speaking during the site inspection, Parvesh Sahib Singh said, "Ever since we assumed responsibility, our focus has been clear: to complete projects that Delhi has been waiting for, for years. Barapullah Phase-III is not just a flyover project; it is a transformational mobility corridor that will change the way Delhi moves.

"Today, after reviewing the work on the ground, I am satisfied that the project is now in its final phase. We have personally monitored every approval, every coordination process and every technical challenge to ensure that the project moves forward without further delay," he added.

Parvesh Sahib Singh further said, "This project is also unique because, for the first time in India, a flyover has been designed with a dedicated cycle track. At the same time, while constructing over the Yamuna, special care has been taken to protect the river's natural flow. The bridge spans have been extended up to 125 metres so that water movement remains unaffected and environmental impact is minimised. Our target is firm. By June 30, Barapullah Phase-III will be ready for inauguration, and Delhiites will finally get long-awaited relief from congestion on some of the city's busiest roads."

The Minister stated that the project reflects the government's commitment towards modern, environment-conscious and future-ready infrastructure development in Delhi.

PWD officials informed that finishing works related to carriageways, loops, connectivity points, safety systems, cycle tracks and landscaping are currently underway at a war footing, with regular site monitoring being conducted to ensure adherence to timelines and quality standards. (ANI)