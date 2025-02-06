Valmiki saints praise Yogi government’s contribution to Mahakumbh’s grandeur

Mahakumbh is emerging as a symbol of unity, with participation from all sects, fulfilling CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision. The installation of a Maharishi Valmiki statue in Prayagraj has been a major highlight, drawing praise from Valmiki saints who credit the Yogi government for the event's grand scale.

The Mahakumbh is emerging as a valid symbol of unity, with participation from all sects, fulfilling CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision of an inclusive spiritual gathering. Among those acknowledging this transformation are saints from the Valmiki community, who credit the Yogi government for the grand scale of this historic event.

A major highlight has been the installation of a statue of Maharishi Valmiki in Prayagraj, a move led by Chief Minister Yogi himself. This gesture has instilled immense pride and honor among the Valmiki saints.

The President of the All India Maharishi Valmiki Sadhu Akhara Parishad praised the Chief Minister, stating, “Yogi is our Guru brother. His contribution to the upliftment of society is unforgettable.” He further emphasized that Valmiki and Raidasi saints deeply admire CM Yogi.

Lauding the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government, he remarked that its contribution to enhancing the grandeur and divinity of the Mahakumbh is unparalleled.

Under the guidance of Mahamandaleshwar Bal Yogi Swami Pragat Nath Maharaj (Punjab), President of the All India Maharishi Valmiki Sadhu Akhara Parishad, special Yagya and Havan ceremonies were conducted, drawing saints and devotees from across India and abroad.

Swami Pragat Nath Maharaj highlighted that reverence for Lord Valmiki extends far beyond India, with the Valmiki community having deep cultural roots in countries such as Italy, France, Germany, Canada, and Australia.

Lord Valmiki temples have been established in these nations, where regular Ramayan recitations, bhajan-satsangs, and langars are held, fostering a strong spiritual connection.

Swami Ji also shared that for the past 12 years, intensive research on Lord Ram and Valmiki Ramayana has been ongoing in Italy. Many foreign scholars are conducting detailed studies on ancient Ramayana manuscripts and the life of Lord Ram.

Notably, the Ravidas and Valmiki communities work together in Italy to preserve and promote Indian culture globally.

Mahamandaleshwar highlighted the continuous efforts to uplift the Valmiki community, tracing them back to the establishment of the Valmiki Gyan Ashram in England in 1920. Since then, awareness initiatives for the community have been ongoing.

Last year, a new Valmiki temple was inaugurated in Toronto, Canada, and efforts are now underway to establish similar temples in Dubai and Kuwait.

The saints expressed their deep gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the installation of Lord Valmiki’s idol in several districts, including Prayagraj and Ayodhya, as well as for naming Maharishi Valmiki Airport in Ayodhya.

Swami Pragat Nath Maharaj praised CM Yogi’s efforts, stating that he has not only played a pivotal role in the construction of Lord Ram’s temple but has also taken commendable steps to uplift marginalized communities.

Acknowledging the government’s initiatives, he noted that significant progress has been made in education and employment opportunities for the Valmiki community.

However, he urged further efforts to ensure their full integration into the mainstream, enabling them to contribute more actively to the nation’s development.

On the auspicious occasion of Mahakumbh, Mahamandaleshwar emphasized the unifying power of this sacred gathering, stating, “Ganga Maiya is the mother of all, and in her presence, everyone is equal. The virtue of bathing in the Mahakumbh should be accessible to all, as this inclusivity is the true essence of Indian culture.”

He remarked that this grand event has reaffirmed the deep and widespread roots of Sanatan culture worldwide, with the Valmiki community playing a crucial role in preserving and promoting these traditions.

