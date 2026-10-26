Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami joins the Maharishi Valmiki Prakatotsav procession in Dehradun, paying tribute to the Ramayana composer and highlighting his teachings on equality, compassion and humanity.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a procession organised in Dehradun to mark Maharishi Valmiki Prakatotsav, paying tribute to the revered sage known as the author of the Ramayana. The occasion highlighted the enduring relevance of Valmiki's teachings on equality, compassion, social harmony and humanity.

Addressing people gathered for the procession, Dhami reflected on the sage's life and contributions to Indian culture and spiritual traditions. He emphasised the values that continue to inspire society to promote mutual respect, understanding and peaceful coexistence.

CM Dhami Pays Tribute To Maharishi Valmiki In Dehradun

Dhami joined the celebrations in Dehradun, where he offered his respects to Maharishi Valmiki and acknowledged his lasting contribution to Indian literature and cultural heritage.

Maharishi Valmiki Prakatotsav provides an opportunity to remember the sage's teachings and reflect on their significance in contemporary society. Religious and cultural gatherings associated with the occasion also help communities celebrate their traditions and encourage a spirit of unity.

The chief minister's participation highlighted the importance of preserving India's spiritual heritage while promoting values that bring people together across different sections of society.

Why Maharishi Valmiki's Teachings Remain Relevant Today

Valmiki's teachings continue to be associated with equality, compassion, humanity and social harmony. These principles encourage people to treat others with dignity, recognise their responsibilities towards society and build relationships based on mutual respect.

Social harmony involves creating an environment where people can coexist peacefully, regardless of their backgrounds. Compassion and empathy also encourage individuals to understand the difficulties faced by others and respond with kindness.

The occasion served as a reminder that these values can contribute to a more inclusive and considerate society when reflected in everyday behaviour.

Maharishi Valmiki And The Significance Of The Ramayana

Maharishi Valmiki is traditionally revered as the Adikavi, or first poet, in Sanskrit literature and is credited with composing the Ramayana, one of India's most influential epics.

The epic narrates the life and journey of Lord Rama, exploring themes such as duty, sacrifice, righteousness and adherence to moral principles. Its stories and teachings have influenced Indian literature, art, religious traditions and cultural practices across generations.

Valmiki's legacy extends beyond the literary importance of the Ramayana, with his name continuing to be associated with wisdom, spiritual reflection and ethical living.

Procession Highlights Unity And Human Values

The Dehradun procession offered an opportunity for people to honour Maharishi Valmiki and remember the principles associated with his legacy.

Dhami's participation brought attention to the continuing importance of cultural traditions and social harmony. The occasion also reinforced the message that equality, compassion and respect for others remain essential to building a stronger and more inclusive society.

Through such observances, communities can preserve their cultural heritage while passing its values on to younger generations.