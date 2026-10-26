Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visits Pithoragarh, inaugurates and lays foundation stones for 67 projects worth over Rs 284 crore, and highlights connectivity, tourism and development in border areas.

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, was given a hearty welcome by the locals during his visit to the Pithoragarh district on Sunday. People of all age groups, men, women, youngsters, and elderly people came out to welcome the chief minister and see him with their own eyes. The chief minister appreciated the gathering and thanked them for their love, and said that their love motivates him to work more for the development of the state.

During the visit, the chief minister launched and laid the foundation stone of 67 development projects worth over Rs 284 crore in the border district.

67 Development Projects Worth Over Rs 284 Crore

These projects are intended to develop the basic infrastructure and services of Pithoragarh and its surrounding areas.

Dhami said that these initiatives will speed up the development process in the region. Improved road connectivity is expected to be one of the major priorities, especially for people living in remote border regions.

These projects are among the efforts being made by the state government to develop the infrastructure in difficult geographical regions.

CM Dhami Also Listened To 139th Edition Of Mann Ki Baat

During the programme, CM Dhami also listened to the 139th edition of the radio broadcast programme of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, Mann Ki Baat.

The chief minister said that the Uttarakhand state government was continuing its efforts for the development of the border districts of the state under the leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister Modi. The chief minister stressed the need to ensure that the programmes and schemes launched by the government reach people living in faraway and remote areas.

Road Connectivity, Air Travel and Adventure Tourism Among Key Areas

Development of road and air connectivity in Pithoragarh district is among the areas being focussed by the chief minister. Development of tourism and adventure tourism to create new avenues for employment is also on the agenda of the government.

According to Dhami, the tourism sector can provide employment and self-employment opportunities for youth of the region. Apart from tourism, the government is also working on education, health care, roads and other infrastructure facilities.

State Government Emphasizes Development Again

According to Dhami, the confidence of the people and their support have always been sources of strength for the government, which continues to emphasize development.

Present during the visit were Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta, MLAs Bishan Singh Chuphal and Fakir Ram Tamta, BJP District President Girish Joshi, district in charge Nirmal Mehra, other people and the locals.