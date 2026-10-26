Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects the Rudraprayag bypass bridge and tunnel as trial traffic begins. The route is expected to ease congestion and improve travel for Badrinath and Kedarnath pilgrims.

Pilgrims travelling to Uttarakhand's Badrinath and Kedarnath temples could soon benefit from smoother road connectivity as the Rudraprayag bypass moves closer to opening for public use. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the newly constructed bridge and tunnel under the project and reviewed the progress of the ongoing work.

During his journey from Rudraprayag to Bhararisain in Chamoli district, Dhami said vehicles had started using the bypass on a trial basis. He added that the route would be opened to the public soon. The project is expected to ease traffic congestion in Rudraprayag town and improve travel for pilgrims visiting the two prominent Himalayan shrines.

CM Dhami Inspects Rudraprayag Bypass Bridge And Tunnel

Dhami visited the construction site to assess the progress of the bypass project and inspect its newly built bridge and tunnel.

The route is intended to strengthen road connectivity in the region, where traffic movement becomes particularly important during the Char Dham Yatra season. According to the chief minister, trial-based vehicle movement has already begun, with the public opening expected shortly.

The final opening timeline, however, has not been specified in the announcement.

Badrinath And Kedarnath Pilgrims Could Get Travel Relief

The Rudraprayag bypass is expected to make road journeys towards Shri Badrinath Dham and Shri Kedarnath Dham more convenient.

Rudraprayag serves as an important transit point for travellers heading towards the Himalayan pilgrimage destinations. During the Char Dham Yatra, increased vehicle movement can put pressure on roads passing through populated areas.

By allowing traffic to bypass parts of the town, the new route could help improve traffic flow and make journeys more manageable for visiting devotees.

How The Bypass Could Reduce Traffic In Rudraprayag

Apart from benefiting pilgrims, the project is expected to provide relief to residents who regularly travel through Rudraprayag.

Diverting some traffic away from the town could reduce congestion and improve everyday mobility. The additional road connection may also prove useful during emergencies or disruptive conditions by providing another route for movement, depending on its availability and operational status.

These benefits will become clearer once the bypass is fully opened and regular traffic patterns can be assessed.

Uttarakhand Focuses On Better Road Connectivity

Dhami said the state government was continuing efforts to strengthen road infrastructure and improve access to remote areas.

The Rudraprayag bypass is part of the broader push to improve connectivity for residents and visitors alike. With the route approaching its public opening, attention will now turn to the completion of the remaining formalities and its transition from trial traffic to regular use.

Once operational, the bypass is expected to support smoother travel for Char Dham pilgrims while helping address traffic pressure in Rudraprayag.