Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assures Rs 5 lakh in relief for animal welfare activist Jagriti Mishra, orders a probe into a junior engineer's conduct and directs police and district officials to take action.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured financial and administrative assistance to animal welfare activist Jagriti Mishra, while ordering an inquiry into the conduct of a junior engineer involved in the matter. She has also directed the police to register a case against those found responsible and instructed the district magistrate to help Mishra establish an animal shelter.

The chief minister has promised financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. She also made it clear that her government would not tolerate harassment of citizens or the misuse of official authority.

Rekha Gupta Promises Support To Jagriti Mishra

Sharing details of the decision on social media, Gupta said the government had initiated steps to extend necessary assistance to Mishra. The support is intended to help her continue her animal welfare activities and establish a shelter.

The chief minister stressed that citizens should not face undue difficulties because of the conduct of officials. She said the government would take the matter seriously and ensure accountability if wrongdoing was established.

Inquiry Ordered Into Junior Engineer's Conduct

Gupta has ordered an inquiry into the behaviour and conduct of the junior engineer concerned. The investigation is expected to examine whether official authority was misused or established procedures were violated.

Further action will depend on the findings of the inquiry. If misconduct is confirmed, the responsible individuals may face action under the applicable rules.

The inquiry is intended to establish the facts and determine whether any official failed to discharge their duties appropriately. The findings will be important in deciding the next steps.

Police Asked To Register Case Against Those Responsible

The chief minister has also directed the police to register a case against those responsible in the matter. The move signals that the government intends to pursue legal action alongside the administrative inquiry.

However, the allegations will need to be examined through the appropriate legal process. Responsibility and any potential wrongdoing will have to be established on the basis of the investigation and available evidence.

District Magistrate To Help Set Up Animal Shelter

To support Mishra's animal welfare work, Gupta has instructed the district magistrate to provide the necessary assistance for establishing an animal shelter.

Such facilities require arrangements for space, food, cleanliness and the regular care of animals. Administrative support could help Mishra navigate the process of setting up the proposed shelter.

Rs 5 Lakh Relief And Warning Against Misuse Of Power

The promised Rs 5 lakh assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund forms part of the support announced for Mishra, alongside administrative help and the proposed legal action.

Gupta reiterated that harassment of citizens and misuse of government authority would not be tolerated. She said anyone found guilty would face strict action in accordance with the law.

The next steps will depend on the inquiry's findings and the progress of the police proceedings.