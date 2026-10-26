The Kerala High Court has stayed the FIR and investigation into the CMRL-Exalogic pay-off case, which involves former CM Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, and former minister PA Mohammed Riyas regarding alleged fraudulent transactions.

Kerala High Court Stays Investigation in CMRL-Exalogic Case

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Monday stayed the investigation and FIR in the CMRL-Exalogic pay-off case involving former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, and former minister PA Mohammed Riyas. Speaking to reporters after the development, Vijayan expressed faith in the country's legal system, saying he had always been confident that the law would take its own course. "I have always placed my faith in the country's legal system at every stage. I was firmly confident that the law would take its own course. Today’s position taken by the Kerala High Court is a reflection of that," he said.

Details of the Alleged Financial Irregularities

The case relates to alleged financial transactions and consultancy payments between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions, a company owned by Veena. The High Court had earlier ordered a vigilance probe and registration of an FIR following information shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Allegations of Fraudulent Payments

The controversy arose after the Company of Veena, M/s Exalogic Solutions Private Limited (a one-person company), allegedly received fraudulent payments totalling Rs 2.78 crore from CMRL under the guise of IT Consultancy Services. Further M/s Empower India Capital Investment Private Limited (EICPL), operated by Sasidharan Kartha, Managing Director of CMRL, extended loans to Exalogic totalling Rs 50 Lakh, despite Exalogic failing to make timely repayments, the ED said in a release. The agency further claimed that the investigations done by the ED before showed that Proceeds of Crime were generated by the management of CMRL led by SN Sasidharan Kartha and bribes were paid to various persons. Veena is allegedly one of the recipients of money from CMRL without rendering any services. (ANI)

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